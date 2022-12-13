A young Portland man caught with about 21 grams of methamphetamine, $600 in cash and a tick list has been fined $2000.
Harrison Warren appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a contest mention hearing and ended up pleading guilty to a number of charges.
Police allege they found 21 grams of methamphetamine and $600 when they intercepted Warren in Portland.
They also found a black ledger at another address.
A report was made to police about an incident involving Warren and a love rival, when it was alleged Warren punched another young man on February 8 last year about eight times, causing a swollen lip.
When arrested Warren was held in the Warrnambool police station cells for four days, which according to his lawyer caused an attitude shift after it was claimed he had got in with a bad crowd.
Magistrate Franz Holzer told Warren there were a number of sentencing options but trafficking methamphetamines had major implications in the community.
He said Warren had good prospects and there was no indication there was a therapeutic need in the case.
Warren was also ordered to pay $10 compensation after stealing sandpaper from a hardware store.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.