Portland man fined after caught with meth

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:29am, first published 7:45am
Young man caught with drugs fined $2000. This is a file image.

A young Portland man caught with about 21 grams of methamphetamine, $600 in cash and a tick list has been fined $2000.

