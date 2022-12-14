Carers need to make assessments about whether the new nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe is suitable for their child's abilities, according to Warrnambool City Council.
A temporary sign is expected to be installed shortly after the council received reports of a number of people injuring themselves on the slide, including one in which a young man seriously injured his leg.
"We'll also make it clear that the slide is to be used during daylight hours only and to avoid using the slide when it's wet," a council spokesman said.
"There should only be one person on the slide at one time (multiple people can be climbing the tower).
"The slide should not be used by anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
The spokesman said the council conducted extensive community consultation on the design of the new adventure playground.
"The master plan actions included the provision of a 'diverse range of exciting, unique, challenging and innovative play for all ages'," he said.
"The slide was recommended by experienced landscape architects and complies in every respect with Australian Standards."
The spokesman said the Australian Playground Standards state "risk-taking is an essential feature of play provision and of all environments in which children legitimately spend time playing".
"Play provision aims to offer children the chance to encounter acceptable risks as part of a stimulating, challenging and controlled learning environment," the standards state.
The Standard was contacted this week by a number of residents who raised concerns about the safety of the nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe.
At least two videos of people appearing to injure themselves, including one in which a male believes he may have broken his leg, have been circulating on social media.
The $1.77 million revamp of the Lake Pertobe playground was officially opened on Friday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.