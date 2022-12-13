A Dennington woman with kleptomania has been placed on another corrections order after a raid at her home found a plethora of stolen items, including a $1400 Hugo Boss leather jacket.
Kathryn Keirl, 57, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a contest mention and pleaded guilty to charges involving thefts and deceptions.
She was placed on a 15-month corrections order.
An Office Of Corrections assessment found Keirl was suitable for another corrections order and that she was regarded as a medium chance of offending.
Police allege Keirl went to Kmart on August 8, 2020, where she filled a shopping trolley with items, paid for just two items and then left the store.
As she wheeled the trolley out the door an alarm sounded but Keirl continued until she noticed a staff member following her, when she dumped the trolley.
A month later police executed a warrant at a Dennington address and found what police officers described as a "plethora" of what were believed to be stolen items including toys, lego, books, a singing bunny, packing items, clothing and a $1400 Hugo Boss leather jacket.
No receipts were able to be produced.
Keirl was verbally abusive to police before being arrested, interviewed and charged.
Lawyer Xavier Farrelly said his client had a compulsive addiction, she blamed a son for the theft of the jacket and Keirl's impulsivity got worse when her mental health deteriorated.
