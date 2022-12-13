The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Dennington woman placed on corrections order after being found with $1400 Hugo Boss leather jacket

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A $1400 Hugo Boss leather jacket was found at the woman's home. This is a file image.

A Dennington woman with kleptomania has been placed on another corrections order after a raid at her home found a plethora of stolen items, including a $1400 Hugo Boss leather jacket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.