UPDATE, Tuesday, 7pm:
A fire has caused several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage to a shed and project cars in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.
Half a dozen fire rescue vehicles and more than 20 emergency service personnel were required to bring the blaze - which enveloped a four-bay garage on Leura Lane - under control.
Hamilton police sergeant Rex Harbel said the cause of fire was believed to be accidental and non-suspicious.
"The fire is under control but it's completely gutted the shed and all the contents inside," he said.
"Several project cars and other personal items were damaged - the estimated value would have been several hundred thousand dollars including the shed."
He said one person had been taken to Hamilton hospital as a precaution and no other people were injured from the fire.
Tuesday, 5pm:
Firefighters are on the scene of a shed fire in Hamilton.
The fire on Leura Lane is believed to have started just before 4pm.
It was marked under control about an hour later.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident in Hamilton and a person was transported to Hamilton hospital.
Police members from Hamilton are also attending.
Hamilton-based CFA district 5 headquarter duty officer Andrew Emery said multiple crews were on site fighting a four-bay garage that was fully engulfed upon arrival.
"One vehicle is destroyed but we're unsure if there's any other vehicles inside," he said.
"Stay clear of the incident and the emergency vehicles while we conduct fire fighting operations."
The CFA, through the Vic Emergency app, has issued advice for nearby residents.
"Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities," it said.
"Emergency services are currently responding to the fire.
"There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions."
The CFA has advised people in the area to do the following:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
