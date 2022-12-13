The Standard
Free
Updated

Projects cars and expensive personal items damaged in garage fire at Leura Lane in Hamilton

Lillian Altman
William Huynh
By Lillian Altman, and William Huynh
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CFA are on the scene of a garage fire on Leura Lane in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.