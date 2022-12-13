"After this week, no one will ever talk about your ATAR. What defines you as a person and who you will become is your ability to adapt and embrace opportunity."
These are the words of Warrnambool College career practitioner Kerry Cheeseman to year 12 students across the region who are reassessing their future after the release of VCE results on Monday.
Ms Cheeseman said a handful of Warrnambool College students had already come in for one-on-one course counselling post results and there were "even more" reaching out for advice via email and phone.
Brauer College careers co-ordinator Iain Jackson said he too had been working with some of its year 12s to discuss alternative tertiary pathways.
"The advice I give students is that there are many ways to get where you want," Ms Cheeseman said.
"If it's further education you're interested in, ATARs may provide a simple entry mechanism into bachelor degrees, however diploma pathways often allow industry experience and exposure before committing to a degree - in time and cost.
"I always encourage students to start their journey, even if it is on a road they didn't expect, as it is still movement towards their future."
She urged encouraged residents of any age to seek "invaluable advice" at the Skills and Jobs Centre, located at South West TAFE.
Deakin University Warrnambool campus director Alister McCosh said there had been a steady stream of students on site wanting advice or information about courses or changing their university preferences.
Mr McCosh encouraged any students who didn't get the results they hoped for or who were uncertain, to speak to the student central team.
He said there were plenty of options including Deakin's associate degree pathway program or South West TAFE and its many pathway programs.
"Now's the time to delve down into getting the answers to any questions you've got or finding out about course options in terms of majors.
"A lot of our courses have different options," he said. "If you didn't get those results don't despair because there's always other options."
He said some students who'd pre-registered had already received offers and scholarships on Monday to study at the campus in 2023.
