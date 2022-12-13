Councillors reject Dennington houses

A Dennington development that attracted 10 objections has been rejected by Warrnambool city councillors.
Councillors were expected to vote on the Preston Street planning application, which includes a proposal for three single-storey dwellings on one lot, at last week's monthly meeting.
However, the item lapsed when no councillor moved the motion to approve it or put up an alternative motion.
At a special council meeting on Tuesday, councillor Richard Ziegeler moved an alternative motion to reject the application on the basis that the density scale was not in fitting with the character of the area.
In addition to that, additional cars in the street would be "far too much of an imposition" to residents in the street.
Cr Vicki Jellie seconded the motion.
"Preston Street is a very narrow street and I had big concerns about three single-storey dwellings being put on an allotment there," she said.
Cr Jellie said additional traffic and cars parking on the street had also been a concern.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris also spoke in favour of rejecting the application.
"I think overall there is no doubt that progress is on the horizon for certain pockets of Warrnambool," she said.
"But a jump from one to three dwellings on this allotment is a vast one."
She said other streets which were not as narrow would be better suited to accommodate three dwellings.
"A proposal for two homes would be more appealing to me," she said.
Kathy Probert, who lives in the street, raised concerns about a lack of parking at last week's council meeting.
"Three units on a street that already struggles with parking now is just not viable," she said.
Ms Probert told councillors she was concerned access to her driveway may be blocked by cars parking on the street.
