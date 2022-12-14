A mid-season recruit has helped Warrnambool land a co-coach for the 2023 Western Victoria Female Football League season.
Rowan Ault invested in the Blues' program when wife Sahnay was recruited while attending the May Racing Carnival earlier this year.
He will now team with Clare Tilley - the AFL Victoria female coach of the year - as the club strives to climb the ladder next season.
Ault, 38, and Tilley, 27, said they were excited to work together and help the Blues' cause.
Tilley said extra support would be invaluable as would having "a different perspective".
"Rowan will help shine a new light on training and game structure and I am really excited for that," Tilley said.
Ault, who plays division one cricket for Allansford-Panmure, said he was eager for a new sporting challenge.
"I came along to a few games and filled in a few gaps as a runner and umpire," he said of the 2022 season.
"It is my first foray into this sort of thing (in a football sense) so it's good Clare is still involved and co-coaching probably allows both of us to do it whereas if it was a full-time gig neither of could do it.
"It's an opportunity to try it out and learn a few things along the way."
Ault, who works at Saputo, joked it would "be interesting" coaching his wife.
"We've already had a quick discussion about that," he laughed.
The retired footballer said Sahnay had relished the chance to play Australian Rules football.
"She really enjoyed it. She'd never played before and barely kicked a football so it was all new - new positions, new rules," Ault said.
"She has a South African background so is more familiar with rugby than AFL but likes sport in general."
Ault has played football across Victoria, including in Rochester where he grew up and for University Blacks in Melbourne.
He has featured in both the Hampden and Warrnambool and District leagues but described his background as "very much reserves-based footy" and hasn't played since 2015 when he ran out for Allansford.
Being involved in an off-field capacity is something he enjoys.
"They had a really positive vibe around the club in the games I was involved in," he said of the Blues.
"They didn't have a heap of success but it didn't dampen the spirit. I think I'd like to see how the development goes and help with skill development.
"The way it's set up now it's a really good platform for some of the juniors coming through.
"They (the under 18s) were really successful (last season) so if we can build on that and give the girls somewhere to go to play senior footy it would be a good start."
Warrnambool hopes to run an open training session for any newcomers.
Tilley, who also plays cricket for Bookaar in the Colac and District women's competition, said pre-season would start at the end of January "just to start nice and early to refresh skills before the season starts".
Ault hopes people considering playing jump in.
"It is a great team to join regardless of your ability, whether you've played before or not," he said.
"It is a good social network and there's people from all over town and it's really supportive.
"Whether it's your first kick or been playing a while, it's a great environment and it's great to play at Reid under the lights."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
