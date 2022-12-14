The Standard

Warrnambool appoints Clare Tilley, Rowan Ault as 2023 Western Victoria Female Football League coaches

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool has appointed Clare Tilley (inset) and Rowan Ault as co-coaches of its women's football team. Pictures by Meg Saultry, Sean McKenna

A mid-season recruit has helped Warrnambool land a co-coach for the 2023 Western Victoria Female Football League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.