INDUSTRIAL land in West Warrnambool is ready to be snapped up by prospective buyers for the first time in 10 years.
Prominent Warrnambool businessman Russell Colless is selling a seven-lot industrial development at 1157 Raglan Parade.
The land is located between Rafferty's Tavern and Callaghan Motors.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Danny Harris said the seven lots were up for sale, with a remaining one to be retained by the owner.
"There are two very high profile lots just under 4000 metres squared off Raglan Parade, then a further six lots that are serviced by a new road to be created which is an extension of Clavens Road.
"This has been in the works for a number of years now so we're very pleased it's finally coming to market at a good time.
"The west Warrnambool industrial estate has been lacking opportunity to purchase and land locked for a decade now.
"Due to strong sales at the new industrial estate at Horne Road there has been very little immediately available."
He said civil works on the new commercial industrial development had started.
"In west Warrnambool there hasn't been a large piece of land available from my memory since the council subdivided and sold off the land with Robson Street and the streets surrounding it about 20 years ago."
Mr Colless said the land was being promoted as a prestige business park under the name Warrnambool Business Park.
"It's something that Warrnambool doesn't have but has a need for."
"We purchased the land in 1987.
"Because there has been so much growth in Warrnambool, there are circumstances for the requirement for better commercial industrial properties."
Prior to purchasing the land it was the Shandon Drive-In.
"That in itself has a lot of history for the people in Warrnambool," he said.
Mr Colless ran Calco Mitre 10 on the site for 20 years, which included a building trade centre, major plant nursery and trade plumbing centre.
"It was a major award-winning store prior to Callaghan Motors taking it (the land) over," Mr Colless said.
Expressions of interest will open at the end of January.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
