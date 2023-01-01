The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Harris and Wood is selling an industrial development at 1157 Raglan Parade, Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 2 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harris and Wood real estate agent Danny Harris at the site of the eight-lot industrial development at 1157 Raglan Parade up for sale. Picture by Anthony Brady

INDUSTRIAL land in West Warrnambool is ready to be snapped up by prospective buyers for the first time in 10 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.