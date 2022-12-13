Cars stolen from country town in crime blitz

Two cars worth more than $10,000 were stolen from a Skipton address overnight on Monday.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the owner of the vehicles woke up on Tuesday morning to find the cars gone.
The stolen cars added to a series of offending in the town over the past few weeks which included burglaries at the rural store and the local supermarket.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said the vehicles were parked in the backyard of the property in Skipton's Blake Street.
The stolen vehicles were a 2006 silver Ford Territory - registration plate number 1WH-9ML - and a red 2007 Hyundai Getz - registration plate 1QE-2OG.
"There have been a number of crimes committed in the Skipton area during the past few weeks which have been reported to police," Detective Senior Constable Verity said.
"We strongly suspect the offenders are from out of town.
"We're asking residents to be aware of unusual cars, vehicles they don't know, and to jot down number plates of those vehicles or to make a report to local police about vehicles acting suspiciously," he said.
Residents can also make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers by contacting 1800 333 000.
