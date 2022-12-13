The Standard
A 51-year-old man has been charged with causing criminal damage by fire

By Andrew Thomson
December 13 2022
Resident alleged to have torched own home

A Tyrendarra man, 51, has been charged with arson after a fire at his home on Friday, December 2.

