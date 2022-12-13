Resident alleged to have torched own home

A Tyrendarra man, 51, has been charged with arson after a fire at his home on Friday, December 2.
The man attended the Portland police station on Monday, was arrested by crime investigation unit detectives, interviewed and charged with causing criminal damage by fire and breaching his bail.
He was released back into the community until January 10 when he is expected to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court for a mention hearing.
He was on bail after previously being charged with with making a false report to police about a bomb.
The dwelling, described as a very run-down historic home, has been estimated at about $60,000.
Emergency services attended at the Princes Highway home at 3.50pm on Friday, December 2.
Three local Country Fire Authority units and uniform police as well as detectives attended at the fire scene.
