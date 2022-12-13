The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Framlingham man, 46, placed on a corrections order despite being found unsuitable

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:33pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High-risk thief placed on corrections order despite being found unsuitable

UPDATE, Tuesday, 3.15pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.