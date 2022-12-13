High-risk thief placed on corrections order despite being found unsuitable

UPDATE, Tuesday, 3.15pm:
An experienced magistrate has put a serial thief on a corrections order despite the offender being found unsuitable for such an order.
Magistrate Franz Holzer told Framlingham man Jason Lee Clark, 46, that only the offender could stop himself going back to jail.
He said Clark had terrific supports in the community, although drugs and the loss of family members had been complications in his life.
The magistrate said Clark had committed a series of offences against community members and those people expected offenders like Clark to serve time in prison.
The magistrate said Clark had spent 302 days in custody - a significant time.
Mr Holzer also rejected a recommendation by the Office of Corrections officers that parole would be a better options, saying he would have to impose a more lengthy jail terms than already served and there was no guarantee parole would be granted by the parole board.
The OOC staff found that Clark was a high risk of committing further offences.
Clark was palced on an 18-month CCO.
Earlier: A Framlingham man who stole a truck, bobcat and series of cars during home invasions has been sentenced to the 302 days he's already served in custody.
Jason Lee Clark, 46, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a contest contention hearing and accepted a sentence indication for time served and a new community corrections order.
He was originally charged with 53 offences, but some of those allegations have now been withdrawn by police.
An assessment is now being conducted by Office Of Corrections staff and Clark is expected to return to court today to have his sentencing finalised.
The court heard that Clark entered a Japan Street garage in Warrnambool and stole a BMW motorcycle and gear worth $21,650 in April last year.
On the night of May 5 last year Clark went to a home in Baudin Court, west Warrnambool, where he stole a black 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan as well as electronics.
Five days later Clark stole a grey 2016 Kia Sorento from Tyler Court in Warrnambool.
About the same time a wallet was stolen from Golden Springs Court and a bank card was used at a Camperdown service station which was captured on CCTV footage.
At 10pm on June 29 a white Toyota Corolla was stolen from Brophy Family and Youth Services in Warrnambool's Timor Street after a lockbox containing keys was smashed open.
A Holden Crewman utility was also stolen in Werribee which was then used in a burglary at Royal Bikes in Warrnambool, during which Clark stole two bikes valued at $24,000.
While on bail during the morning of August 16 last year a white Hino tip truck carrying a bobcat was stolen from a Morriss Road address in Warrnambool valued at $85,000.
The truck was driven to Camperdown, through Colac and then offloaded to a third party at Winchelsea.
A grey Toyota Prada was stolen from the Winchelsea footy club after the club president went to the clubrooms to clean up after a social function.
The vehicle owner left his keys and wallet in the vehicle, valued at $25,000, which was gone when he returned.
Police investigations led to an address where Clark was seen arming himself with a knife.
Victoria Police critical incident response team officers arrested Clark while he attempted to jump through a window and flee.
A zip lock bag was found containing methamphetamine as well as an imitation firearm at the address.
Other offending involved breaking into a Camperdown business and stealing a $20,000 Holden CR-V wagon from Japan Street in Warrnambool.
A second arrest was achieved by police after Clark was found hiding under a bed in a Cobden home minutes after a woman left the address to attend a supermarket.
She did not know Clark was in her house.
Clark resisted arrest, was sprayed with OC foam while attempted to climb out a window and was zapped with a taser by officers before being taken into custody.
A lawyer said Clark had significant substance abuse and grieving issues after the death of his mother and brother, but he had been on court integrated services bail since June and there were no new criminal charges pending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Clark was a complex person who had made positive progress since being released on bail.
He said the victims of the offending would have been greatly distressed and Clark was still a high-risk of offending in future.
"Your matters are complicated and you are a complicated person. You've done well since June," he said.
