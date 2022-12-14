It's a funny game cricket, it levels you really quickly.- Ben Parkinson
Every hardened cricketer knows you've got to make the most of your opportunities with the bat and on Saturday West Warrnambool's Ben Parkinson did just that.
Batting at first drop, he smacked 202 for the Panthers' third division side, which amassed 7-382 in a win against the Southern Titans at Brauer College.
Parkinson, who had been filling in for the club alongside his 15-year-old son Finn, struck 19 fours and 16 sixes in the whirlwind knock. Just 30 of his runs came from non-boundaries and Finn had a front-row seat while filling in as square-leg umpire.
"There wasn't a hell of a lot of running," he said with a laugh. "You only have to beat the field up there and it goes to the fence. You can miss-hit a few and get them over the rope as well."
The football coach was somewhat reluctant to talk about his achievement, with Brauer College one of the smaller grounds in the area.
"In saying that you've still got to get them I suppose," he said. "It's obviously one of those rare things, I didn't really think a hell of a lot about it at the time."
Parkinson was aware of how quickly your fortunes can turn in cricket. Prior to the innings, he had batted four times for the side this season without exceeding 15.
The week before the Panthers had been dismissed for just 52 in a nine-wicket loss to Koroit.
"It's a funny game cricket, it levels you really quickly," he said. "I guess you've got to take the good days just as much as you've gotta cop the bad days, like we did the week before."
While it is common for batters to talk about the nervous 90s, you don't hear too much about the nervous 190s. Parkinson said he didn't get too caught up in it all despite knowing when he was just four runs off the milestone.
"I just heard the guys on the sideline yell out to a few of the other boys 'he's on 196'," he said.
"I did think 'oh jeez, it would be a shame to go out now'. I didn't really get nervous at all. Probably when I heard them say 196 I thought don't get out now."
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has announced its junior country week squads ahead of January's carnivals:
U13 Gold
Coach: Jeremy Burgess
Beau Gannon (Merrivale); Hugh Allen (Port Fairy); Hugh Hunter (Nestles); Jack Wagg (Port Fairy); Jagger Lynch (Merrivale); Kain Parsons (Nirranda); Lachlan Primmer (Allansford-Panmure); Lachlan Walters (NWECC); Noah Burgess (Merrivale); Oscar Poumako (Allansford-Panmure); Ryder McLean (West Warrnambool); Toby Parsons (Nirranda); Samuel Membrey (Allansford-Panmure); Angus Nicolson (West Warrnambool, emergency)
U13 Blue
Coach: Rodney Roberts
Azhan Rehan (Nestles); Ben Gordon (Hawkesdale); Blair Roberts (Brierly-Christ Church); Charlie Jellie (Nestles); Ethan Alexander (Dennington); Fletcher Henry (Merrivale); Jasper Moore (Merrivale); Jobe Baker (Mortlake); Jordan Dwyer (Hawkesdale); Kaelan Perera (Brierly-Christ Church); Max Slater (Mortlake); Will Blythe (Allansford-Panmure); Zeth Flook (Russells Creek); Nate Johnson (Northern Raiders, emergency)
U15 Gold
Coach: Zavier Mungean
Mack Mills (Allansford-Panmure); Lachlan Rea (Allansford-Panmure); David Boyd (Allansford-Panmure); Jake Carmen (Brierly-Christ Church); Tom Bellman (Dennington); Oliver Ricketts (Dennington); Brock Gannon (Merrivale); Harrison Barnes (Merrivale, wk); Josh Slater (Mortlake); Rory Baulch (Nestles); Jarrod Ferguson (Nirranda); Max Clancey (Port Fairy); Beau Williams (West Warrnambool); Josh Campbell (Northern Raiders, emergency)
U15 Blue
Coach: Jason Mungean
Conor Brisbane (Allansford-Panmure); Archie Poumako (Allansford-Panmure); Spencer Petschel (Allansford-Panmure); Charlie James (Merrivale); Toby Madden (Merrivale); Archer Boyle (Merrivale); Ted Hunter (Nestles); Ryan Mottram (Nirranda); Jack Lenehan (Northern Raiders); Bailey Dwyer (Port Fairy); Eamon West (Port Fairy); Harry Smith (Wesley Yambuk); Finn Parkinson (West Warrnambool); Jacob Lucas (West Warrnambool, emergency)
U17 Gold
Coach: Declan Bourke
Aiden Forsyth (Allansford-Panmure); Noah Greene (Allansford-Panmure); Matt Gome (Brierly-Christ Church; Will Colla (Brierly-Christ Church); Xavier Gercovich (Brierly-Christ Church); Charlie Noonan (Dennington); Hamish Alexander (Dennington); Mason Porter (Dennington); Ryan Barnes (Merrivale); Kaden Wilson (Port Fairy); Sam Allen (Port Fairy); Louis Carmichael (Port Fairy); Ryan Lucas (West Warrnambool)
U17 Blue
Coach: Jacob Hetherington; Isaac Wilson (Brierly-Christ Church); Tom Powell (Dennington); Noah Billings (Koroit); Jesse Mahony-Gilchrist (Merrivale); Joshua Chatterton (Merrivale); Oscar Ritchie (Mortlake); Henry Smith (Mortlake); Ryan Bellman (Nestles); Jordan Cashin (Russells Creek); Joe Douglas (West Warrnambool); Hayden McGovern (West Warrnambool); Cooper Ferris (West Warrnambool); Mitch Lloyd (Dennington)
Shashan Silva (Russells Creek) 85; Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk) 58 and 3-33; Brent Goonan (Port Fairy) 61; Damon Cooper (Brierly-Christ Church) 50; Jacob Hetherington (Nestles) 53*; Walker Owen (Wesley Yambuk, wk) 65*; Sam Worden (Dennington) 6-36; Xavier Beks (Dennington) 4-24; Hugh Fleming (Merrivale) 4-20; Ben Boyd (Allansford-Panmure) 4-19; Clinton Baker (Mortlake) 4-6
