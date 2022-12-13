Completing year 12 is a milestone for any teenager but for Warrnambool's LaToya Folima it was extra special.
The 18-year-old was honoured to be the first person in her family to complete her schooling and graduate this month.
"I'm the first person in my dad's family to finish school which I'm proud of because I'm carrying the name as well," LaToya said.
This week the Warrnambool College student completed her senior VCAL certificate and was named the VCAL dux for all-round excellence.
LaToya was at home when principal David Clift, VCAL/VET co-ordinator Shelli Rantall and senior school co-ordinator Colin Payne called her on Monday to inform her of the award and congratulate her.
"It was really surprising," LaToya said. "It was the last thing I expected."
LaToya was one of the 65,000 students who received their Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) and Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) on Monday.
She will study an online travel and tourism course next year and hopes to become a flight attendant in the future.
Mrs Rantall said LaToya's skills had developed "enormously" over the two years of intermediate and senior VCAL where she "refined her strong sense of identity, social justice and empathy, demonstrating all-round excellence".
She said LaToya was a quiet achiever who went above and beyond, taking on life in her calm and respectful manner.
"However underpinning her humble and caring nature is a strong leader who motivates, encourages and supports her peers," Mrs Rantall said. "She is always willing to take part in any opportunities presented to her and is the first to help whenever support is needed."
LaToya was also one of six students nominated for the college's Jenny Ponting Real Life Award, which recognised a year 12 who exhibited honesty, care, trust, passion, and fun.
From next year, the new-look Victorian Certificate of Education will feature a vocational major, which will replace VCAL.
