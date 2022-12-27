Council revises energy contracts in bid to save money

Warrnambool City Council is contracting another energy provider in a bid to save money.
Councillors unanimously voted at the December meeting to switch 30 per cent of its energy to state government energy contracts.
Until now, the council's energy had been provided by Procurement Australia (PA) energy contracts.
"Historically council has always committed to procure its energy needs through PA, however, recent experience has demonstrated that PA doesn't represent the best prices for electricity and gas contracts," a report presented to councillors stated.
"Splitting council electricity load into contracts (70 per cent PA and 30per cent state government) will show the Warrnambool community the council's commitment to its carbon neutrality goals but also this approach will provide council flexibility to explore new technologies within a shorter time-frame rather than having to wait until 2030."
The council has committed to be a carbon neutral organisation by 2026.
Cr Ben Blain said he supported the motion.
"The energy agreement isn't probably quite where we want to be at this point in time," Cr Blain said.
"But as we move towards 2030 we will continue to increase our renewable energy supply.
"I think as technology improves, the closer we move to 2030, the cheaper and better the energy is going to be.
"Even by accepting this contract there is still the opportunity to be involved with new technologies - hydrogen, solar, hydro as they merge - but just for the moment this is probably a good balance at this point in time for council."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
