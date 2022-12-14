Three south-west councils are uniting in a coordinated approach to address digital connectivity and accessibility issues across the region.
The Warrnambool City, Moyne and Corangamite Shire councils have developed a digital strategy to help the region embrace digital transformation, innovation and smart technology solutions.
The Great South Coast Regional Digital Strategy aims to establish the south-west as a digital region, ensuring residents have strong access to connectivity needed to work from home as well as enabling visitors to trawl through online information on a mobile platform.
That includes removing mobile blackspots, increasing speeds and the fibre network and providing free public Wi-Fi services.
"Our community provided clear feedback on this issue," the strategy states.
"A critical challenge to our digital region aspirations is the reach and reliability of our connectivity options.
"We are working to deliver, partner and advocate for the digital infrastructure we need to support our region open new opportunities, including digital learning, remote working and digital business activities."
Warrnambool City councillor Ben Blain said he was a big supporter of the move.
"I think this is going to be a really important document," he said.
Cr Blain said he was concerned that mobile phone reception and internet access remained an issue in some areas of the south-west.
"The digital strategy is aspirational in what we want to see and what we need to thrive," he said.
Corangamite Shire Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the coordinated approach would help to maximise opportunities.
"Corangamite is home to one of the most productive dairying regions in Australia and an international visitor icon in the Twelve Apostles," she said.
"There is huge potential for farming and tourism businesses to innovate by embracing smart technologies, but this absolutely depends on access to reliable mobile service and fast internet as a first step.
Separate three-year action plans which meet the needs of each municipality will also be created.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
