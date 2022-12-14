IF someone picks up their phone and calls a friend to check in then Alex Strauch will deem The Longest Day golf challenge a success.
The Port Fairy Golf Club employee will join Derryn Coulson and Noah Best in playing 72 holes in a day for mental health awareness on Friday, December 23.
Mr Strauch - a coach at Nestles Cricket Club - said the trio was throwing its support behind south-west charity Let's Talk.
"We'd love people to ask their mate how he is. It's that simple really," he said.
"Maybe just pick up the phone, ring your mate and say 'how are you going?'
"There's a lot of farmers and we've had droughts, COVID and shocking weather and there's just blokes who are on a tractor on their own and it can get pretty lonely and people can get anxious, stressed or depressed."
People can donate to Let's Talk but Mr Strauch believes "awareness is just as important".
"Mental health doesn't discriminate and it's all ages and genders and cross-sections of society," he said.
"We want to be progressive at the golf club in terms of promoting that and promoting being a good environment for people to talk and listen."
The Longest Day is expected to take the avid golfers up to 14 hours to complete.
Mr Strauch anticipates they'll walk upwards of 35 kilometres during the four-round challenge.
"I've done it before," he said of the fundraising initiative. "Having been here for 11 months (as an employee), I thought it might be good to do it here, and do it for a good cause."
They are hoping for kind weather but will push through any barriers.
"A few fresh pairs of socks and plenty of Gatorade and we'll be right," Mr Strauch joked.
"It's 14 hours on your feet and you get pretty leg weary but thankfully it is pretty flat here so if there's no wind and rain, we should be OK."
People can donate at https://www.mycause.com.au/charity/39246/LetsTalkFoundation
