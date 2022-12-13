Man on corrections order after suffering fractured skull in fall from bonnet

A man who jumped on the bonnet of a car in an attempt to get back into a vehicle has been placed on a community corrections order despite suffering a fractured skull when he fell off.
Ricky Wallace, 30, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a contest mention hearing on Tuesday after an incident in mid September near the intersection of Warrnambool's Raglan Parade and Jamieson Street.
He pleaded guilty after a sentence indication and was placed on a 15-months corrections order, with conditions he do 100 hours of community work, including drug, alcohol and offending behaviour programs.
Police said Wallace was a passenger in a vehicle when he became agitated and demanded to be let out of the car.
When he got out he soon after wanted to get back in but the car was locked and the driver began to move off.
Wallace jumped on the car bonnet and the driver was said by police to be terrified.
The driver headed north on Jamieson Street at a fast rate and was steering in a swerving motion trying to dislodge Wallace.
He rolled over the bonnet and fell off into a bike lane. He was observed on the road attempting to get up and did not appear to be seriously injured.
The driver identified several people who had seen what had happened, some of them rang emergency services, an ambulance was called and he was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital where he was treated.
Wallace declined to make a statement to police and he was arrested at the Melbourne airport on October 3 on a warrant.
Wallace had what magistrate Franz Holzer described as a "patchy" criminal history which involved alcohol abuse.
A police spokesman previously said there was an incident at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Fairy Street at 8.15pm on September 20.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman confirmed there was an altercation in Warrnambool at the intersection of Fairy Street and Raglan Parade about 8.15pm.
Lawyer Xavier Farrelly said the driver was charged and his client suffered a fractured skull.
The magistrate indicated a correction order would be an appropriate penalty which was an indication accepted by Wallace.
Wallace is now being assessed for a correction order and expected to return to court later on Tuesday for sentencing.
