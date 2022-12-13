Man ordered to do unpaid work over firearms, drug offences

A Camperdown man found in possession of numerous firearms and a large quantity of cannabis admits he will likely continue taking the drug.
Ian Willis, 45, of Camperdown pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for firearm and drug-related offences.
He was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid community work over 12 months and directed to undergo treatment at WRAD or a similar service for addiction.
Police prosecutor Angela Fitzgerald told the court on July 7, 2021 investigators from the Warrnambool Provisional Tasking Unit and Warrnambool Crime Investigation Unit executed a drugs, poisons and controlled substances search warrant at 10 Walls Street, Camperdown.
That search located 10 zip lock bags containing 253 grams of cannabis, a set of scales and a jar of seeds believed to also be the drug.
Police also uncovered five firearms including shotguns, a rifle, imitation gun, ammunition, a dagger, flip knife and scabbard.
Willis was arrested and further investigations revealed two of the firearms were stolen a decade ago. He refused to tell police the source of the firearms, which he said he'd had for a number of years.
Willis also made full admissions to owning the cannabis and said it was for his daily personal use.
Magistrate Franz Holzer asked Willis if he needed help with his addiction and whether he was likely to continue consuming the drug.
"What are you going to do tonight, Friday night, Christmas, New Year? Are you going to have a little bit of cannabis?" he asked, to which Willis indicated he likely would.
"At least you're being honest about it," Mr Holzer said.
"And you shouldn't, because the law is that it's illegal ... you've been very frank with me and I'm grateful for that, but you're going to have to ameliorate, reduce and hopefully stop reliance on cannabis."
