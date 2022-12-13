We've got the tyre business and car service centre which Tim runs in Fairy Street while Jamie is in charge of the truck service centre in Hammond Place in Warrnambool's industrial estate. We started off with three staff back in 2014 and now have 11 on the books. We've been kept extremely busy over the last few years especially with pot holes in the roads and people having problems with their cars and trucks. I've been very lucky to have been able to expand the business due to the strong work ethic of my boys.