We'll talk about your sporting highlight shortly but I want to know about your time growing up out at Woolsthorpe. What are your memories of those early years?
I've got nothing but good memories out at Woolsthorpe. We lived in a weather-board house on three-quarters-of-an-acre. I used to be up early in the morning at around 5am to go rabbiting around the town. We used to catch a lot of rabbits and give them away to local families in the town. We were always outside playing from dawn to dark on weekends. I'll never forget I learnt to swim in the Spring Creek in Woolsthorpe as a youngster.
My siblings and I were always trying to find a way to earn some pocket money. We used to ride our bikes out the Woolsthorpe-Hawkesdale Road and pick up the empty long-neck bottles which had been thrown on the side of the road. We would stack the bottles up at home and the Bottle-O would come every three months to pay us for the empty long necks.
Another way we used to get some pocket money was to pick mushrooms in season and take them into Matera's fruit shop in Liebig Street and sell them. I was 10-years-old when my family moved into Warrnambool and I changed primary schools.
Peter, did you play much sport when you were young?
I started my junior footy career with Merrivale's under 15 reserves side. There used to be lots of kids running around for a game of footy in the local sides. Merrivale had no under 17 side back in that era so I transferred to Dennington's under 18 side.
I missed a couple of years of footy before the Warrnambool District Football League put in a reserve competition so I went and played footy for East Warrnambool Football Club. I ended up playing 170 reserve games and 75 in the seniors.
We had Peter Holscher, who formerly played at Koroit as our coach at East Warrnambool. The club had some great players like Denis Thompson and Bernie Riordan back in that era. We never won any flags and I gave away footy for a while but I still supported the club before I took over as the president in 1993. Geoff Cross came on board as the coach in 1994 with his five sons and we were runners-up to Northern Districts in 1994.
The 1995 season was a huge one for East Warrnambool. We won the grand final easily. To be precise we booted 33 goals, 10 points while Merrivale got 10 goals, five points. The 143-point win is still a record in a WDFNL grand final. I think Peter Cross booted 13 goals in that win and gave about seven away which is quite incredible.
We had come from the cellar-dweller to win the flag within two years. There was plenty of celebrating after that flag win. I had a four-year stint as the president of the club before handing over the reigns. I thought it was time to get some fresh blood into the main role.
Peter, you would be disappointed that East Warrnambool Football Netball Club has disbanded?
Very disappointed. I've got to acknowledge all the hard work that Julie Scoble, the committee and volunteers put in to ensure the club was still viable but their task was just made too difficult. It was always going to be tough to meet the requests that were put in place by AFL Victoria and the WDFNL.
How long have you been in the tyre business?
I started my career in the tyre industry 46 years ago working for Dunlop on the corner of Banyan Street and Raglan Parade where the Tudor Motel is today. I had took over as the manager of Beaurepaires Tyres in Cobden in 1996. It meant I was travelling backwards and forwards from Warrnambool to Cobden each day.
What year did you purchase the Bridgestone Tyre franchise in Fairy Street, Warrnambool?
It was back in 2014 we took over the tyre business. Jamie, my son helped set up the business and Tim, my other son came on board in 2018. We've expanded the business over the years.
We've got the tyre business and car service centre which Tim runs in Fairy Street while Jamie is in charge of the truck service centre in Hammond Place in Warrnambool's industrial estate. We started off with three staff back in 2014 and now have 11 on the books. We've been kept extremely busy over the last few years especially with pot holes in the roads and people having problems with their cars and trucks. I've been very lucky to have been able to expand the business due to the strong work ethic of my boys.
Let's talk about your cricket career. Where did it begin?
My cricket career began at Merrivale juniors before I got a few games in Merrivale's senior side when I was 15-years-old. I then went and played at East Warrnambool before having stints at Purnim and Woolsthorpe. I was 21-years-old when I was captain-coach of Woolsthorpe for two seasons and then I headed back to East Warrnambool. I played cricket with East for 45 years.
One of the funniest days relating to my career at East relates to the day we were playing Wesley. It was in B grade out at Deakin. A very young Jonathan Brown was playing with Wesley. I reckon he was 14-years-old. Browny and his young teammates James Rahilly and Trav Greening were bowling pretty quick. They loved bowling it really short and fast. I ended up making 169 runs in that game much to the disgust of the young quick bowlers.
The three cricket premiership wins back in the 1980s were things I'll never forget.
