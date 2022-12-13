The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Warrnambool businessman Peter Baulch reflects on football, cricket careers

By Tim Auld
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 3:30pm
Peter Baulch, a former footballer and cricketer, has expanded his Warrnambool-based tyre franchise over the years. Picture supplied

We'll talk about your sporting highlight shortly but I want to know about your time growing up out at Woolsthorpe. What are your memories of those early years?

