Warrnambool City Council will have a new chief executive officer after Peter Schneider told staff on Monday afternoon he had not been successful in reapplying for his job.
In an email to staff, Mr Schneider confirmed he will no longer be the Warrnambool council CEO.
"I wish to advise that while I did reapply for my position and in spite of all the wonderful things we have achieved together over the past 16 months since my return to work (the list is both extensive and impressive) following my court case, I have been informed by the recruiter that the council does not intend to appoint me to the position," he said in the email.
"I have not been told who the successful applicant is.
"While I am extremely disappointed by this news it's council's prerogative and as such I have to respect the process.
"In spite of everything I have been through over the past four years the one consistent great thing I have always enjoyed is working with you all, WCC's dedicated and talented staff who give everything for each other and our community.
"I will keep you updated when I have further details."
Warrnambool councillors will meet on Tuesday afternoon to appoint a new CEO after an extensive recruiting process.
