Breaking

New Warrnambool council chief executive officer to be appointed on Tuesday afternoon

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 13 2022 - 9:35am, first published 8:47am
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider has lost his job.

Warrnambool City Council will have a new chief executive officer after Peter Schneider told staff on Monday afternoon he had not been successful in reapplying for his job.

