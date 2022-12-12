A Warrnambool man involved in torching a car, slashing tyres and spray painting offensive words on vehicles near the Warrnambool racecourse has been jailed for four months.
Brayden O'Keefe, 20, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to criminal damage by arson, trespass and criminal damage relating to spray painting another car and a security camera.
Police alleged O'Keefe and David Pearce set fire to a victim's car at her home address in Warrnambool and destroyed it during the early hours of September 14 last year.
The tyres were also slashed and the victim and her brother's car were tagged with offensive language.
Pearce pleaded guilty a few months ago and was jailed for 11 months. He had a significant prior criminal history.
The co-accused were arrested on December 1 and charged.
At the time of the offending The Standard reported a Warrnambool family was fortunate their home didn't catch fire after a Suzuki Vitara was torched on their front lawn.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said soon after midnight on September 14 last year offenders used an accelerant to set the car on fire.
"The 2014 Suzuki Vitara was parked out front of a residential address. At 12.10am Tuesday the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was home with her family," he said.
"She heard a dog barking. She got out of bed and saw a large bright orange glow. She peered through her curtains and saw that her car was on fire on the front lawn."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the car was near the house and there were fears the home would catch on fire.
"Everyone was evacuated and the Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria service arrived at 12.25am to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames," he said.
"The flames almost reached the house.
"It was obviously a targeted attack and the two rear tyres of the Suzuki were slashed.
"There was an abusive derogatory term painted on the driver's door and her brother's ute was also subject to a graffiti attack."
The officer said the Suzuki worth $14,000 was destroyed.
"It's clear an accelerant was used in the attack," he said.
"This is extremely serious offending and the flames were very close to the house, which could have led to the home catching fire and potentially fatalities."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.