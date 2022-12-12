The Standard
Warrnambool man jailed for four months after torching Suzuki Vitara

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 13 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
Two men have now been jailed for their parts in torching a Suzuki Vitara

A Warrnambool man involved in torching a car, slashing tyres and spray painting offensive words on vehicles near the Warrnambool racecourse has been jailed for four months.

