The final sale will be held at the South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange in December.
The Warrnambool Stock Agents Association have decided to cease operating from the city's saleyards by the end of the year.
President Kieran Johnstone said the last sale would be held in the city on Wednesday, December 28
"It's been an extremely difficult decision to make," Mr Johnstone said.
There is expected to also be a large crowd at the saleyards on Wednesday for the final weekly market.
"Wednesday will be an emotional day for all the agents, their clients and also plenty of farmers who come to the saleyards each week," he said.
"After council made the decision to close the yards next year, a number of our clients decided to move their business elsewhere, which ultimately led us to decide to close the yards early."
Brian O'Halloran and Co's Anthony Mahony was also disappointed the yards would operate for the final time on December 28.
"It's very disappointing that four councillors voted to shut down such an iconic facility, which has been an integral part of the economic landscape," Mr Mahony said.
"The support we have received from vendors, buyers, the community and local businesses has been amazing and it's disappointing they have been ignored and the facility lost."
Association secretary Peter Finnigan said he was incredibly disappointed the saleyards were closing.
"The decision has decimated people's lives and businesses," Mr Finnigan said.
"It bloody hurts."
Jack Kelly, from J & J Kelly Stock Agency, said he was extremely disappointed with the council's decision.
"We have had wonderful support from the buying fraternity and all the livestock carriers," he said.
HF Richardson agent Phil Bohan has been selling at the yards for decades and believes it's the end of a significant part of Warrnambool's history.
"For as long as there has been people living in the south-west, there has been a saleyards in Warrnambool," he said.
"On the 28th of this month, that chapter in our history will be closed forever and that is very sad."
The association also thanked staff at the saleyards for their hard work and dedication.
Earlier:
The last sale at the Warrnambool saleyards is expected to be held on Wednesday, December 28, after the dominant city livestock agent announced he will stop operating from the facility.
Jack Kelly, from J & J Kelly Stock Agency, took to social media on Monday night to make the announcement.
Mr Kelly sells the majority of stock through the yards and his agency ceasing to operate in Warrnambool is expected to trigger the closure of the yards.
He announced that as of January 1 his agency would be operating out of the Mortlake and Hamilton yards.
"We will no longer be located at SWVLX (South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange) - Warrnambool," he said.
"Our final sale at SWVLX is the F1 female sale on December 28.
"Thank-you to everyone who has supported us through this challenging time.
"We are looking forward to what is ahead for our business and staff and providing livestock needs across south-west Victoria.
"We will update you with our January sale dates very soon."
The Standard has on Tuesday morning posed questions to the Warrnambool City Council about future sales at the yards with by far the biggest agent now pulling out.
On November 7 Warrnambool councillors voted 4-3 to close the yards after a prolonged community debate about the future of the run-down exchange.
At that council meeting it was decided the yards, which have been at the current Caramut Road site since 1970, were to close as of June 30 next year.
It now appears that the closure date is going to be a lot sooner.
