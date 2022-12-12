The Standard
The key agent at the SWVLX will soon cease operating out of the facility

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:19am
Dominant agents Jack and Jess Kelly in action at the Warrnambool yards. They will have their last sale at Warrnambool on December 28 prompting questions about a soon-than-expected closure of the facility.

The last sale at the Warrnambool saleyards is expected to be held on Wednesday, December 28, after the dominant Warrnambool livestock agent announced he will stop operating from the facility.

