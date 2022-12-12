The last sale at the Warrnambool saleyards is expected to be held on Wednesday, December 28, after the dominant Warrnambool livestock agent announced he will stop operating from the facility.
Jack Kelly, from J & J Kelly Stock Agency, took to social media on Monday night to make the announcement.
Mr Kelly sells the majority of stock through the yards and his agency ceasing to operate in Warrnambool is expected to trigger the closure of the yards.
Mr Kelly announced on social media that as of January 1 his agency would be operating out of the Mortlake and Hamilton yards.
"We will no longer be located at SWVLX (South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange) - Warrnambool," he said.
"Our final sale at SWVLX is the F1 female sale on December 28.
"Thank-you to everyone who has supported us through this challenging time.
"We are looking forward to what is ahead for our business and staff and providing livestock needs across south-west Victoria.
"We will update you with our January sale dates very soon," he said.
The Standard has on Tuesday morning posed questions to the Warrnambool City Council about future sales at the yards with by far the biggest agent now pulling out.
On November 7 Warrnambool councillors voted 4-3 to close the yards after a prolonged community debate about the future of the run-down exchange.
At that council meeting it was decided that the Warrnambool yards, which have been at the current Caramut Road site since 1970, were to close as of June 30 next year.
It now appears that the closure date is going to be a lot sooner.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.