Warrnambool man sentenced to 16 months jail for string of offences

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 12 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 5:00pm
More jail for man after string of offences

A Warrnambool man with 51 pages of criminal history who stabbed his NDIS support worker with a knife has received more jail time.

