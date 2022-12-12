More jail for man after string of offences

A Warrnambool man with 51 pages of criminal history who stabbed his NDIS support worker with a knife has received more jail time.
Jamie Chatfield, of Armstrong Grove, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to a string of offences. He was sentenced to 16 months' jail, having already served 40 days, with a non-parole period of eight months.
He was also fined $1100 and ordered to pay restitution of $113.95 for stolen goods.
Police prosecutor Angela Fitzgerald told the court about 6.30pm on September 1, 2021 Chatfield went to South West Healthcare's emergency department to receive treatment for an injury.
The court heard he was loud and erratic and taken to a safe assessment room, where he was later found injecting a substance with a syringe before holding it in a threatening manner. He was arrested and a police search produced a number of syringes, a yellow Stanley knife and a shotgun cartridge.
Then on September 20, 2021, Chatfield attended a chemist in Warrnambool and stole a packet of shaving razors and two boxes of perfume.
Ms Fitzgerald said between September 2 to 6 this year Chatfield and a co-accused also attended a Wanstead Street home - a Metricon premises under construction - and caused about $5000 worth of damage to the property.
Then on November 2 about 4pm, Chatfield was sitting next to his NDIS support worker at home when he pulled out a knife from behind his back and stabbed the victim in his right arm.
