Former Rodger Constructions book keeper accused of misappropriating corporate funds

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:15pm
Former office manager to contest fraud charges

A former office manager and bookkeeper at a Bushfield construction company has been accused of misappropriating more than $29,000.

