Former office manager to contest fraud charges

A former office manager and bookkeeper at a Bushfield construction company has been accused of misappropriating more than $29,000.
Emma Louise Smith, 34, of Bushfield, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges including obtain property by deception, false accounting, unauthorised computer impairment, modification, alteration and trespass offences and use a carriage service to menace while employed at Rodger Constructions.
She will front a three-day contested hearing from May 8 to 10 next year.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe told the court the accused - who has no prior criminal history and was aged 30 at the time of the alleged offending - worked for the construction company from 2008 until her role was terminated in February 2020.
Ms Howe said the accused allegedly used the company's corporate credit card and then deliberately mis-allocated expenditure in the books and records.
"In early 2020, Jason Rodger and (company director) Graeme Rodger had a discussion that there had been some taking money out of Rodger Constructions due to the lack of funds and that it should be investigated," she told the court.
"In Jason Rodger's words he said there was 'a leak in the bucket'."
According to Ms Howe, the accused's alleged personal transactions related to women's clothing, restaurants, other food, online shopping - various entities being paid through PayPal - electronics and white goods amounting to $29,822.27, which had since been paid back in full by a third party.
Lawyer Ian George Crisp said his client was "filled with remorse".
"In a nutshell, we're dealing with a woman who has no priors or subsequent matters," he said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the alleged offences entailed "gross deception".
"This is a serious example of a breach of trust Mr Crisp, it's planned, it's sophisticated, it is something that is not a trivial matter."
