Angling club in desperate need of additional parking

Warrnambool has a premier river but a lack of parking means some people choose to fish elsewhere, according to the city's angling club president.
Warrnambool and District Angling Club president Corey McLaren said the club had been calling out for adequate parking for years.
Mr McLaren said he was pleased the council was asking for community feedback on how much parking was needed.
"We have been asking for proper parking down on the Hopkins for years and it's great to see it finally moving forward," he said.
"The current boat parking area has been taken up by Lyndoch Living staff members and are in need of some repairs and upgrades anyway."
Councillors voted last week to ask for community feedback on a concept plan that would include 13 car parking spaces, one accessible car park space and six boat trailer parking spaces.
However, Mr McLaren said the club was hoping for more.
"We have monthly fishing competitions on the Hopkins River and are constantly having to park on the reserve as the parks are being taken up by workers," Mr McLaren said.
"Our club would be happy with 15 or so but that's not including boat trailers that aren't in our competition.
"We need enough parking down there to be able to hold 20 or so trailers.
"We have a premier river with facilities that no way represent that."
The cost to construct the proposed car park plan is estimated to be $150,000.
Cr Max Taylor said he agreed more car parking was needed.
"Although it is good to see 13 car parking spaces, they fall well short when the angling club have their once a month fishing competitions when they have between 40 and 50 members coming," Cr Taylor said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said she was keen to hear from community members about the concept plan.
"I think it's important we get some designated parking down there," she said.
"It's a great facility and it's well used by the angling club."
