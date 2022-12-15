The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Angling club in desperate need of additional parking

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
December 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool and District Angling Club members Norm Sheppard, Tim Treloar, Peter Lamb, Peter White, Robert O'Neill and Corey McLaren want more parking spaces. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool has a premier river but a lack of parking means some people choose to fish elsewhere, according to the city's angling club president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.