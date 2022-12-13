A thriving Warrnambool recreation club is delighted it will soon have a storage shed.
The South C Dragons dragon boat club will receive $55,000 to build a storage shed close to the Hopkins River.
The funding, from the council's small infrastructure fund, is in addition to an original $70,000 the council committed to the project.
Club secretary Victoria Dunn said members of the dragon boat team, which was established 10 years ago, were thrilled.
"It means that construction can get under way early next year and the council has advised us it would be finished and ready to move in by the end of the financial year," she said.
"We're very keen to get it finished."
Ms Dunn said the group had more than 30 members.
Some enjoy a casual paddle, while others regularly take part in competitions.
Ms Dunn said the club was initially gifted some second-hand equipment.
Members store the equipment in a number of locations.
"It will mean the boat can come out of temporary storage," Ms Dunn said.
"It will be completely undercover for probably the first time ever and it will be stored close to the river."
Warrnambool councillors voted unanimously to allocate the additional funds to the storage shed last week.
Cr Vicki Jellie said she fully supported the project.
"As we are all aware, construction costs have escalated and have been more difficult over the last couple of years," she said.
"This boat shed will benefit many and it's great for the people involved."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was a great initiative.
"It's another activity that attracts people to Warrnambool," he said.
"It makes sense to ensure they have enough money to finish their shed."
The storage shed will be built behind the Warrnambool ski club.
"The current arrangement limits participation and creates a significant safety issue as moving and launching the boat from the current location is physically challenging," a report submitted to councillors states.
It further states it had been difficult to find a contactor to build it, with some advising of an 18-month wait.
"One contractor has responded to the advertised request for quote and has confirmed they can commence works in the new year," the report says.
The club welcomes new members. For more information visit www.dragonboatwarrnambool.com
