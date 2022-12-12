Fire restrictions will start as soon as next week in the region as authorities warn against complacency about the increasing fire risk despite recent unseasonal rainfall.
The Country Fire Authority announced a Fire Danger Period (FDP) for Glenelg Shire Council will start on Monday, December 19 at 1am while the official fire season for Warrnambool City Council, Moyne Shire Council and Southern Grampians Shire Council will start on Monday, December 26 at 1am.
The declaration comes as Victoria rolled out its new fire danger rating system in September, replacing the previous six danger levels with four levels - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.
While the third La Nina in a row brought extensive rainfall and flooding to the south-west in October, large grass growth and delayed harvesting has increased the potential for grassfires during the 2022-23 summer.
South West CFA District Four assistant chief fire officer John Jugum said the dry conditions expected throughout Glenelg Shire in the coming weeks would increase the risk of rapidly spreading fires from "significant fuel levels" in the area.
"Widespread rainfall in winter and spring has led to high fuel loads across the region and we can expect to see significant grassfires to start the fire season," he said.
"Local conditions have seen areas north of Digby and Dartmoor dry out, while moisture levels are slightly higher to the south. Soil moisture levels remain at below-average within forested areas, which can cause fires to develop quickly."
IN OTHER NEWS
CFA District Five Assistant chief fire officer Richard Bourke said the decision to declare the start of the fire season for the remaining south-west council areas came from "prolific grass growth from the spring rains and large visitor numbers to the region".
Mr Bourke said south-west residents could apply for permits to conduct private burn-offs to reduce grass fuel levels before the fire danger periods begin.
Residents should notify authorities of burn-offs via the Fire Permits Victoria website or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511, he said.
He said residents should monitor weather conditions and not burn-off on high-wind days.
More information about the Fire Danger Periods are available on the CFA website.
