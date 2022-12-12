The Standard
Fire restrictions to come into effect in south-west council areas from December 19

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:31pm, first published December 12 2022 - 4:00pm
The Country Fire Authority has announced fire season start dates for Glenelg Shire Council, Warrnambool City Council, Moyne Shire Council and Southern Grampians Shire Council.

Fire restrictions will start as soon as next week in the region as authorities warn against complacency about the increasing fire risk despite recent unseasonal rainfall.

Local News

