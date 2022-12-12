A Dennington resident is concerned a proposed development in her street will make her home difficult to access.
Kathy Probert says a lack of parking is already an issue in Preston Street, where there is a proposal for three single-storey dwellings.
"Three units on a street that already struggles with parking now is just not viable," she said.
Ms Probert said she was concerned access to her driveway may be blocked by cars parking on the street.
Warrnambool councillors were expected to vote on the proposal, which received 10 objections, last week.
An officer recommendation was to approve the application.
However, no councillor would move the motion or suggest an alternative motion.
The item is again listed on the agenda for the council's meeting to be held at 4pm on Tuesday.
Objections to the development were primarily in regard to parking, traffic, neighbourhood character, over-development of the site and waste collection.
But the recommendation is for councillors to approve it.
"The application and concerns raised by objectors have been considered against all of the relevant provisions of the Warrnambool Planning Scheme and it has been deemed that on balance the application warrants support, where the officer's recommendation is approval subject to conditions," the report to councillors states.
The development would include two dwellings with two bedrooms and one with three.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider responded to Ms Probert's question at last week's meeting.
"Victoria's planning framework requires that assessments in relation to planning applications are considered against an integrated decision-making framework," Mr Schneider said.
"Responsible authorities should therefore integrate the range of planning policies relevant to the issues to be determined and balance at times conflicting objectors in favour of net community benefit.
"Particular density levels are seen as advantageous for some and negative for others."
Mr Schneider said there would be six onsite car parking spaces.
"Having given consideration to the planning permit documentation, referral advice and any concerns raised by objectors and following an assessment of the proposal against the relevant provisions of the Warrnambool Planning Scheme as discussed within this report, it is considered that on balance the application warrants support and a recommendation for approval from council officers," the report states.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.