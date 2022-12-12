The Standard

Inside Racing: Family connection inspires new partnership

Updated December 12 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy has joined in a training partnership with grand-daughter Harriet Place.

VICTORIA'S newest training partnership should have its first runner later this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.