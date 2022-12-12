Inside Racing: Family connection inspires new partnership

VICTORIA'S newest training partnership should have its first runner later this week.
Veteran Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy has joined forces with his grand-daughter Harriet Place as a training combination and may have Fabian's Spirit running for them at Moonee Valley this Friday night or Saturday at Colac.
Place, 22, said it was exciting to be granted her trainer's licence and to be in partnership with her grand-father is extra special.
"It's great to finally have my trainer's licence," she said.
"Denis has been training horses for 50 years and now I've been granted my license in the same year that he's celebrated 50 years is very satisfying. It's means our family tradition can continue.
"I've worked around horses for many years starting out at pony club before strapping horses for Denis. I just love horses and being involved with them.
"We've got three horses in work and looking to get another one or two. We'll work out during the week if Fabian's Spirit runs on Friday or Saturday."
Fabian's Spirit has won seven of his 62 starts and been a minor placegetter on 20 occasions.
WOODFORD Racing Club president Peter Haynes has expressed his disappointment prize-money for this year's Woodford Cup is $50,000 after years of discussions with Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria about getting a stake lift to the feature race.
The Woodford Cup, to be run at Warrnambool on Saturday, December 31, clashes with a Moonee Valley meeting on the same day.
"Our cup run over 1700 metres has prizemoney of $50,000 and Moonee Valley is offering $130,000 for a restricted race over 1600 metres," Haynes said.
"It means in a nutshell we're going to struggle to get good quality runners in our cup this year. We've made requests to the powers to be over the last few years for an extra $20,000 to $30,000 for our cup but those attempts have fallen on deaf ears.
"Traditionally betting turnover for our cup had been very strong but I don't think that'll happen this year. It's the first time that we've had to run against a metropolitan meeting on a Saturday. It's just bad luck how the calendar has fallen this year."
Despite the lack of stakemoney, Haynes is confident a big crowd will attend the popular meeting.
"We usually get a very good crowd for the meeting and I'm confident the same will happen this year," he said.
"We seem to attract a lot of holidaymakers to Warrnambool who want to go to the races. The weather plays a huge factor in our crowd numbers. If it's too cold to head to the beach they seem to come to the races for a day out but we also have a lot of locals attend."
Woodford is acknowledged as a tenant racing club. It is one of three in Victoria that have that status. Apsley, who race at Edenhope and St Patrick's at Geelong are the other clubs.
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan was left upbeat with the performance of Morrissy after the seven-year-old ran seventh in a 1400-metre race at Sandown on Saturday.
Ryan said with a bit of luck Morrissy could have finished closer to the winner.
"I just thought he had no luck at a vital stage," Ryan said. "With that bit of luck he could have been in the top few. We'll look at going back to town for a similar class race in the future but there may be a few easier options in the country after his next run in town."
The stewards report from Sandown backs up Ryan's claims Morrissy had not luck. It reads: near the 1200 metre mark Morrissy was inclined to over-race and was steadied when crowded for room - he was held up for clear running from the 300-metre mark until passing the 200 metres.
Morrissy has had four runs for Ryan after being transferred from Leon and Troy Corstens' stable.
JOCKEY Robbie Downey pleaded guilty to a whip infringement at Wangaratta on Saturday. Stewards found Downey used his whip on 10 occasions prior to the 100-metre mark - five times more than permitted.
Downey's suspension commences at midnight on December 18 and ends midnight December 27. Stewards also fined Downey $300 for the whip indiscretion.
Apprentice jockey Ryan Houston, who rode his first winner at Warrnambool last Thursday, pleaded guilty to a whip infringement following his ride on Mayan at Bendigo on Sunday. Houston used the whip four more times than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark. His suspension commenced midnight December 11 and ends midnight December 18. Stewards took into account his guilty plea and his inexperience before handing down the eight-meeting suspension.
TRAINERS and owners should keep a close eye on nomination and acceptance time for races over the next few weeks. With holidays on the horizon there are some changes to meeting times over that period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.