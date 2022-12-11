SOUTH West Cricket ran its twenty20 tournament on Saturday with Pomborneit the eventual winner after defeating Cobden under lights.
The Standard photographer SEAN McKENNA was there to capture two of the four qualifying matches which were played at Terang on Saturday morning.
Heytesbury Rebels and Bookaar went head-to-head and Cobden and Camperdown clashed.
