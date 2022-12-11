The Standard
Photos

Gallery: South West Cricket runs twenty20 tournament

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 10:31am
SOUTH West Cricket ran its twenty20 tournament on Saturday with Pomborneit the eventual winner after defeating Cobden under lights.

