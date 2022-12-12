The Standard
The region's VCE students celebrate their results and plan what's next for 2023

Lillian Altman
MM
By Lillian Altman, and Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
The region's students received their VCE results on Monday morning.

A south-west principal says he is in awe of his 2022 VCE students' "resilience and grit" as year 12 results were released on Monday morning.

