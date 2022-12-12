A south-west principal says he is in awe of his 2022 VCE students' "resilience and grit" as year 12 results were released on Monday morning.
The region's VCE students have completed their studies and risen to the challenge as the first cohort of senior students to return to a full year of face-to-face classes post-pandemic.
They've worked hard and are some of the 65,000 students across the state to receive their Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) and Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL).
This year, 49,581 students will graduate with their VCE - a completion rate of 98 per cent, while another 15,163 students will graduate with their VCAL, six per cent more than last year.
VCE results and Australian Tertiary Admission Rankings (ATAR) are available for students who registered to access their results online via the joint results website from 7am Monday.
Emmanuel College year 12 Student Jace Nepean is the toast of the region, scoring the highest possible ATAR - 99.95.
He was one of only 37 students statewide to receive the top score, and one of 31 males across Victoria to score 99.95.
Jace, 18, studied VCE maths methods, physics, chemistry, specialist maths, French and English.
He got perfect study scores of 50 in French and English, 44 in chemistry and 48 in specialist maths.
The Warrnambool teen participated in the college's accelerated learning program, studying two year 12 subjects in year 11. He received a Premier's VCE Award for physics after attaining a perfect score of 50.
"I'm over the moon because it was very unexpected," Jace said. "I didn't expect anything for subjects I got perfect scores in as I thought specialist mathematics would be the highest."
He said it was great to study alongside his friends in their chosen subjects.
"It was good because I picked subjects I was interested in," Jace said. "Even though it was a lot of work it was still enjoyable."
He hopes to study a Bachelor of Philosophy, a science based course, at ANU in Canberra next year.
Also from Emmanuel College, Zack Houlihan received an ATAR 98.4, while William Pennington attained a score of 98.35.
The college's VCAL dux was year 12 student Joshua Thom.
Principal Peter Morgan said there were some amazing results from the 137 students who sat exams for a scored VCE, including the college dux Jace, who finished in the top 0.05 per cent in the state.
"We congratulate all of our high achieving students, including our VCAL dux Joshua Thom and express our pride in all of our hard working students who completed Year 12 this year," Mr Morgan said.
Of the year 12 cohort, he said 14 students received an ATAR of 90 and above and three students attained a perfect study score of 50 in individual subjects, including English, French, literature and German.
A quarter of Emmanuel College's students received an ATAR above 80, while nearly half got an ATAR above 70 and four in five scored above 50.
He said there were 41 individual study scores above 40, placing those students in the top 10 per cent in the state, across 18 different subjects.
Eight of those were year 11 students accelerating in their subject. "Among these results were four perfect study scores of 50 achieved by three different students," he said.
Mr Morgan said the results were sensational after two COVID-19 interrupted years which included "a great deal of remote learning plus a challenging year in 2022 with student and staff absence".
Warrnambool's King's College principal Allister Rouse congratulated its year 12 students who had worked "extremely hard this year to achieve well deserved results".
Kings College's highest ATAR was 92.95 with the student who received the score not wanting to be named, closely followed by James Philpot who achieved 92.45.
James, 18, who lost his younger sister Naomi, 12, in June to a brain tumour she had battled for nine years, said she was an inspiration.
"Her motto was 'never give up' and I used that throughout the year," James said.
James will have a gap year and work in a Warrnambool cafe in 2023 before choosing which career path to pursue.
Mr Rouse said 22 per cent of its students achieved ATARs above 90, while 33 per cent attained an ATAR above 80.
He said the college's results had improved from last year, which was very encouraging coming out of COVID-19 and remote learning.
Brauer College's Yann Fiedler was on holidays in sunny Queensland when he received his ATAR of 96.85.
"I'm happy after the work I've put in," Yann said. "I'm relieved. The stress of sacs is behind me now and all the work that you put into it."
He studied English, specialist maths, maths methods, physics and chemistry in 2022 and psychology last year.
The Warrnambool teen wants to study engineering at Monash University next year.
Principal Jane Boyle said the results were very pleasing and congratulated the cohort of 110 students.
She said they were a supportive but also competitive group who encouraged and "pushed each other" to do their best.
Ms Boyle said they also worked to manage their work/life balance between school, study, sport, friends and part-time jobs which was important.
"I think students are getting very measured in how much they put into their work, balancing their other commitments," Ms Boyle said.
She also congratulated Brauer College VCAL dux Jessica Hodson on her efforts and achievements throughout the year.
Mortlake College school council captain Katy Jarvie was the top scorer with an ATAR of 89.3.
Katy studied English, history revolutions, psychology and health and human development.
She hopes to study a Bachelor of Social Work at Deakin University next year. "I preferred being on campus this year," Katy said. "It was pretty challenging but I thought that I worked really hard. I'm super happy and really proud of my results."
Mortlake College had 11 students in VCE this year - eight who obtained an ATAR and three who completed VCAL.
Assistant principal Anne De Manser said the school was proud of the students' results.
"They're a pretty resilient and persistent group as all year 12 students this year across the state have been," Ms De Manser said.
"I think it's pretty safe to say they've all gotten a score that will get them where they all want to go.
"Their forward plans are either university or some of them have secured traineeships and apprenticeships."
She said it was amazing to have the students back on campus this year after they studied year 12 after the students were in and out of remote learning through 2021.
Ms De Manser said the college's VCAL award winner would be announced on Tuesday night.
Mortlake College principal Sean Fitzpatrick said he was in awe of the students' resilience and grit.
Of Terang College's 22 VCE students, 30 per cent received an ATAR above 70.
Year 9-12 leader Matt Irving said it was a really positive result for the college.
Terang College captain Ingrid Cavarsan came out on top with the highest ATAR, but did not wish to release her score.
"With the last two to three years of COVID-19 pandemic interruptions we really felt this year's students showed resilience to get to where we did today," Mr Irving said.
Mr Irving commended students and staff for their ability to adapt during the challenging years.
Terang's VCAL dux was Mindy Meeuwissen who completed dual certificates in retail cosmetics and salon services with the goal to pursue a career in the beauty industry.
"She's already had an offer of an apprenticeship in Melbourne of where she was this year," Mr Irving said.
"She received strong results across all streams of her VCAL program this year."
Mr Irving said the results across units 3 and 4 subjects were consistent.
"Our current group of year 11 students going into year 12, who did 3 and 4 units this year, started really well," he said.
"They've got some extremely good results which will go into good stead for next year," he said.
Mercy Regional College's dux Ruby Conheady has her sights set on a career in the medical field but didn't wish to to divulge her score.
Principal Sharon Gillett said Ruby was very pleased with her results and had applied for to study medical imaging or radiation science at Monash University.
Ms Gillett said 48 students at the college completed year 12 with 38 in VCE and eight in VCAL.
"We're very proud of all of their results," she said.
She said all VCAL students successfully completed their training.
Ms Gillett said it was a wonderful celebration to have students back on campus for the full year.
"Although we're back it's still been a difficult year with many of them having long periods of time where they got sick so it's still been a pretty tough year," Ms Gillett said.
"It was great work by all our young people and the teachers in managing that.
"We're pretty pleased with all of our students with many already offered apprenticeships, traineeships and employment.
"Now we're just waiting for university and TAFE offers."
Camperdown College's Phoebe Irish was named the dux but has opted to not reveal her score.
Phoebe has had strong results in humanities subjects and wants to study a philosophy degree.
"It's strange that it's all over now after spending the whole year studying and waiting for results," Phoebe said. "Now they're here and it's a bit surreal.
"I'm glad to have achieved a score which allows me direct entry into Arts at Melbourne uni," Phoebe said.
"It was great to be back at school this year and have access to the teaching staff and friends right next to you instead of being at home. I think that helped me stay motivated throughout the year," she said.
She studied history, studio art, English, philosophy and psychology.
Phoebe plans to take a gap year to work and travel before hopefully studying a Bachelor of Arts with a focus on philosophy at the University of Melbourne in 2024.
Acting principal Vicki Angus said she was very proud of the results obtained by the Year 12 cohort.
"These graduating students are part of a year level that has spent their whole VCE sporadically affected by COVID-19 and online learning, with things only returning to some normality during year 12," Ms Angus said.
She said the students' equalled or exceeded the state mean in the majority of subjects, with very strong results in history and further mathematics.
"The strong study scores within and across subjects are a testimony to the students' and teachers' combined efforts and dedication," Ms Angus said.
"Our year 11 students who undertook a year 12 subject this year also achieved pleasing study scores, laying a solid foundation for further success next year."
Cobden Technical College dux Brodie Eddy is flying high, aiming to pursue a career as a pilot.
Brodie did not wish to divulge his ATAR but said didn't wish to reveal his score but said it was good enough to get into a Bachelor of Aviation at RMIT.
He was the youngest member to join the Cobden Aero Club in 2021, aged 15.
Brodie said while remote learning at the start of year 11 was "alright" being back at school this year "helped me over the line more".
He said the COVID-19 pandemic also slowed down his progress to get a minimum of 25 hours flying time.
"It held me back a bit but I got there in the end," Brodie said.
Principal Rohan Keert said Brodie was the highest scoring student at the college in English, further mathematics and business management.
Mr Keert said Brodie also completed VCE VET Engineering and completed physics by distance with Virtual Schools Victoria.
"Brodie is already an accomplished pilot, having undertaken flight training locally, and he plans to pursue further study by completing a Bachelor of Aviation at RMIT," Mr Keert said.
Mr Keert said the school placed equal emphasis on the senior pathways VCE, VET and VCAL.
Cobden Technical College's top performing senior VCAL student was Lachlan Herschell who has secured an apprenticeship with Roberts Master Builders in Cobden.
"Our VCE students have successfully completed study that will allow them to access further education and training in such broad-ranging fields as nursing, agriculture, business, childcare and engineering," Mr Keert said.
"It has been wonderful to work and celebrate with these students in our first full year of face-to-face learning post the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are very proud of our graduating students and wish them every success as they move into the next stage of their lives."
The Hamilton and Alexandra College's 2022 dux was Jack Lewis who scored an ATAR of 95.6.
Acting principal Kristen Waldron said they were delighted their year 12 students had successfully achieved their VCE and were rewarded for their efforts.
Miss Waldron said it was an exhausting year for students across the country as they returned to the expectations of classroom learning, homework, exams and co-curricular commitments.
She said The Hamilton and Alexandra College had maintained its excellent academic record with a median ATAR of 80.
From the year level, 11 per cent achieved an ATAR above 90, more than a third of students scored above 85, and almost half of the class received an ATAR above 80, while 65 per cent of its cohort achieved an ATAR above 75.
"The college's VCE results have again demonstrated the school's commitment to academic excellence and the team of excellent staff who work closely with students to achieve their personal best," Miss Waldron said. "More than 50 per cent of the class of 2022 received early offers to the university of their choice.
"We are very proud of the class of 2022. They are well-rounded, compassionate respectful young adults, who are ready for their confident future. The achievements of our students are a reflection of the incredible work of our college partnership between our dedicated teachers, parents and students."
Monivae College's Zoe Wooldridge's hard work has paid off with an ATAR of 94.4.
Principal Jonathan Rowe said the college was delighted with their results and congratulated all graduating students.
"For the whole cohort's score to be above the state average, which was higher than in recent years, is testament to the resilience we have modelled and instilled in our students," Mr Rowe said.
"These results complement the many other positive outcomes from the high number of early university offers to apprenticeships, traineeships and students entering the workforce.
"I remind all our students that an ATAR is not a score for life, it doesn't measure your character, your kindness or humility. There are so pathways that lead to opportunities to follow passions and achieve in whatever you decide."
Portland Secondary College's dux was Sarah Tunstall who received an ATAR of 94.75.
Principal Jo Kindred has praised all VCE and VCAL students for their efforts.
Ms Kindred said Sarah worked hard and was the embodiment of the school's values: respect, success, resilience and creativity.
"The resilience, determination and perseverance demonstrated by all students throughout their schooling has been remarkable," Ms Kindred said,
"Our students have done very well and we are extremely proud of the whole cohort."
Derrinallum P-12 College were contacted but did not have permission to share the results.
More to come
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
iframe src="https://cloud.mc.austcommunitymedia.com.au/the-standard-newsletter-page" width="100%" height="850px" /iframe
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.