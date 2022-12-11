WINSLOW training export Ciaron Maher increased his lead in the Melbourne metropolitan training premiership with two winners at Sandown on Saturday.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, was successful with the exciting Detonator Jack in a $150,000 restricted race and Right You Are which won a $130,000 race over 1800 metres.
The double took the Maher-Eustace training combination to 34 winners in the 2022-2023 racing season - 13 wins in front of their nearest rival James Cummings.
Maher predicted a bright futures for Detonator Jack and Right You Are.
"There's plenty of upside for both horses," the Melbourne Cup winning trainer told The Standard.
"Detonator Jack is an exciting type of galloper. He hasn't done much wrong in his seven starts.
"He's won five of seven which is a great record and was just beaten at Ballarat where he was not suited by the heavy track. He's better on top of the ground. We don't want to rush him, we'll just take Detonator Jack through his grades.
"He's going to be even better out over more ground. We'll have a look at the Lord Stakes on Boxing Day as his next run but nothing is set in stone."
Maher said Right You Are deserved his win after some consistent performances.
"It was good to see Right You Are get another win," he said.
"I thought he had been a shade unlucky in a couple of his recent efforts. He was another one who may not have been really at home on the heavy track at Ballarat. He's had a couple of issues during his career but appears to be over them now."
Detonator Jack took his stake-money earnings to more then $300,000 with Saturday's victory while Right You Are has earned over $310,000.
The powerful training combination also won with imported galloper Nugget in a $150,000 restricted race at Randwick. Nugget has won two of his three Australian starts for Maher-Eustace.
