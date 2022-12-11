If secured, the government funding - in addition to the budgeted funds - would have enabled the saleyards to operate, making profits for the next 20 years so it would not bear any cost to the community.- Graeme Benter
Warrnambool councillors were asked why they didn't seek government funding for upgrades to the city's saleyards last week.
Allansford's Graeme Benter asked why the council didn't seek dollar-for-dollar funding for the $2.5 million it set aside in its annual budget.
"If secured, the government funding - in addition to the budgeted funds - would have enabled the saleyards to operate, making profits for the next 20 years so it would not bear any cost to the community," Mr Benter said.
Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said the upgraded works would have been mostly funded from borrowings.
"Council has in the past explored the possibility of external funding, however as reflected in the independent financial report, the level of funding required for the minimum required standard at the saleyards was in excess of council's affordability," Mr Schneider said.
"Given the increased alternative markets for cattle, a trend towards larger regional selling centres, a decade of reduced through-put at the saleyards and predicted maintenance expenditure, it is unlikely that a business case would attract funding support," he said.
Mr Benter asked why the report didn't consider possible cost savings and price increases.
"All that information was available in the report to councillors," Mr Schneider said.
Councillors voted 4-3 to decommission the yards at a controversial gathering attended by more than 150 people.
The yards will close on June 30 next year.
Cr Ben Blain moved the motion to close the facility along with other conditions including the council commissioning a future strategic land use plan for the site and adjacent buffer zone land. The motion to close the facility was seconded by Cr Vicki Jellie. Richard Ziegeler, Otha Akoch and Angie Paspaliaris voted against it.
