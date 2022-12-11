The Standard
Warrnambool councillors asked why external funding for city's saleyards wasn't sought

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated December 11 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 4:00pm
If secured, the government funding - in addition to the budgeted funds - would have enabled the saleyards to operate, making profits for the next 20 years so it would not bear any cost to the community.

- Graeme Benter
The Warrnambool saleyards will close in June next year.

Warrnambool councillors were asked why they didn't seek government funding for upgrades to the city's saleyards last week.

