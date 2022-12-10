The Standard

32-year-old Dennington bowler and former cricketer Jimmy Barling develops passion for bowls

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 10 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former cricketer Jimmy Barling has developed a passion for lawn bowls. Picture by Matt Hughes

At 32, Jimmy Barling is one of the younger bowlers competing in the Western District Playing Area but that hasn't affected his passion for the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.