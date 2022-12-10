At 32, Jimmy Barling is one of the younger bowlers competing in the Western District Playing Area but that hasn't affected his passion for the sport.
The Dennington division one weekend pennant skipper has been bowling with the Jets for seven years now, making plenty of friendships along the way.
Originally a cricketer in the summer, Barling doesn't hesitate about which sport he prefers playing now.
"It beats playing cricket, I can tell you that much," he said with a smile.
"I'd rather be standing in the shade than out in the paddock chasing a ball for five hours when it only comes to you every ten minutes."
Barling continues to fine-tune his game and has been in fine form this season.
He recently played in the Victorian Open and finished inside the top-64 bowlers out of 600 in the singles.
"(I) was pretty chuffed about that," he said.
"My form's not too bad. I continue to work on it and I'll continue to get better and better."
Barling's Jets defeated Lawn Red on Saturday 69-48 and sit eighth after eight rounds.
He says his side isn't "too far away" (from the best teams) and wants it to "just be competitive" this season after it was promoted from division two.
"(I want us to) play good, attacking bowls," he said.
"If we can continue and be consistent, it'll give us a chance to be in games and win games."
As for his age, Barling said it is becoming more common for young people to take up the sport.
"If you look up in Melbourne in the premier league and all that, they're starting as early as 12," he said.
"The age of actual lawn bowls has come down quite significantly from what it was 15-years ago.
"You go away to the Vic Open they're getting younger and younger and they're all enthusiastic about it and they love the sport.
"It's not just rolling down a bowl, it's quite tactical and you've got to know your shots and the pace of the green and what lines to take."
