Wave of joy for boat ramp subsides

It was also a big week for us here at The Standard after we received ACM's 2022 masthead of the year award. Judges said the award was the most sought after among ACM's 14 daily newsrooms across the country. It was incredibly exciting for our team of journalists and photographers, who strive to inform, engage, and campaign on your behalf every day. As leader of the team, I was humbled with the honour. I was immensely proud of the team, we are not the biggest of ACM's mastheads but I believe we consistently achieve our goals of connecting and informing our community. The award doesn't mean we will rest on our laurels, it only motivates us to continue to do what we do, and improve it. Thanks again for your support.