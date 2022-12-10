Wave of joy for boat ramp subsides

Dear valued subscriber,
Boating enthusiasts have long campaigned for Warrnambool's dangerous Lady Bay boat ramp to be upgraded. So when a $1.8m redevelopment was opened last week, it was met with excitement and a collective sigh of 'about time'.
The ageing wooden structures either side of the ramp have been replaced with modern jetties. They enable better tie-up points and more protection for boaters when launching and retrieving. The existing two-lane ramp surface has been replaced with grooved concrete slabs to provide more traction.
But the happiness of users and satisfaction campaigners felt was quickly washed away when it was discovered the ramp, while new, is not to everyone's liking.
The old ramp had claimed many unsuspecting users over the years, including cars slipping into the water. Wave surges made it difficult for boats to be launched safely. Only the wise and experienced, not without trepidation, would launch boats into Lady Bay. The Warrnambool district economy has reportedly missed out on millions of dollars from users bypassing the ramp in favour of Portland and Port Fairy. Rightly so, users voted in a statewide survey that Warrnambool's boat ramp was the worst in Victoria.
So there was outrage this week when we revealed Deakin University's research vessel was unable to be launched from the new facility because the ramp was too steep.
How can this happen?
Deakin researchers have used the ramp for decades, mapping the sea floor and servicing its wave buoy network for the state government which provides information that helps understand coastal erosion. Was Deakin consulted about the ramp's design?
It comes after Queenscliff's ramp was changed this years, which also prevented the university from using it. Deakin is desperate for a proposed upgrade at Port Fairy to not end in the same result.
Warrnambool City Council is quick to get the blame but it manages the port on behalf of the state government. Better Boating Victoria, which funded the project, should be the authority on such designs.
It now says it will work with the council and university researchers to find solutions. At what cost? And at what expense to university researchers' time and fuel bills? Better Boating Victoria says it will also work to better understand the issue of wave surges impacting the ramp and find solutions. And the so wait goes on for boat users. Let's hope it won't become a story of the one that got away... again.
It was a big week for the city council with the opening of the revamped Lake Pertobe. The playground is synonymous with Warrnambool, one of the jewels in our crown, so it's great to see investment in the facility. It coincided with the official opening of Edwards Bridge in South Warrnambool.
The council was also in the headlines over safety concerns associated with the dredging of Lady Bay after sharp pieces of debris and rubbish were brought to the surface. The council thanked residents for jumping in to collect the rubbish.
The council approved a country club proposal for land on the northern side of the Merri River off Wollaston Road just months after rejecting it.
Did you read the story about mum Jo Barton's dash from performing on stage to the labour ward? Check it out here.
There was plenty of big footy and netball news with Terang Mortlake welcoming home former AFL player Lewis Taylor for 2023; Cobden's netballers are already plotting how they will shrug off their bridesmaids' tag; North Warrnambool Eagles star, former AFL player Billie Smedts, is taking flight and Kolora-Noorat is celebrating the signing of former VFL player Ben Moloney.
It was also a big week for us here at The Standard after we received ACM's 2022 masthead of the year award. Judges said the award was the most sought after among ACM's 14 daily newsrooms across the country. It was incredibly exciting for our team of journalists and photographers, who strive to inform, engage, and campaign on your behalf every day. As leader of the team, I was humbled with the honour. I was immensely proud of the team, we are not the biggest of ACM's mastheads but I believe we consistently achieve our goals of connecting and informing our community. The award doesn't mean we will rest on our laurels, it only motivates us to continue to do what we do, and improve it. Thanks again for your support.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.