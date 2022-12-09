A $15,490 donation to Portland District Health's oncology unit will be used to purchase new equipment and create welcome packs as a tribute to a former patient.
The funds were raised by Cobboboonee for a Cause and organised by Assets Real Estate Portland and Heywood in honour of employee Narla Saunders who died in August last year from breast cancer.
AREP&H director Katrina Nash said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support.
"It showed the impact that Narla had on everyone - everyone was more than happy to help where they could," she said.
"(The day at Cobboboonee) was a party with more than 200 people and we finished up raising a lot more than we had expected."
PDH sub-acute services nurse unit manager Natalie Herbertson thanked all who donated.
"This is a fantastic outcome and we will make sure all the money is well spent in improving services and facilities for the people using our oncology services," she said.
