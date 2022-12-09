A broccoli Christmas tree, a pineapple star and a cauliflower snowman are lighting up faces in Terang this festive season.
What began as a small doodle on an envelope soon turned into a giant mission to make children smile, Greavesys store owner Cassie Greaves said.
"It's very fun, it's great to see not just kids' faces but adults having big smiles on their faces as well," she said.
"Everyone loves Christmas lights, it doesn't matter who you are or where you are, it makes people happy."
The grocer said she was largely inspired by a council-run display of neon lights she'd seen.
"We previously had fairy lights like most people, last year when I drove through the town they were just so bright - almost too much," Ms Greaves said.
"I'd seen the neon lights Carla O'Brien had done for the Warrnambool City Council and contacted her by email this year asking if it'd be possible for her to do fruit and veg-themed Christmas lights.
"She loved the idea and after seeing some drawings of what I had in mind, she had a graphic designer tweak them so they're a bit more proper and professional and she came back with what we've got.
"At the moment we have a Christmas tree which is actually a head of broccoli, a pineapple as a star with orange and cherry lights, a Christmas wreath similar to what people make when they're doing their Christmas dish - so all your berries, cherries and mint leaves.
"We've got a snowman made of cauliflower with a celery scarf, cherry buttons, carrot nose and blueberry eyes.
"To make it interactive we have a little Santa hat and some antlers for people to stand in front of and have their photos taken."
She said she encouraged those taking photos to upload them to social media and tag it #greavesychristmas2022.
She also said she'd already designed next year's display, which would be larger and extend to the storefront.
