Jury finds incest charges proven

UPDATE, Tuesday, 2.38pm:
A Melbourne County Court jury has returned a committed the offence verdicts on two counts of incest in a special hearing.
The victim welcomed the decision, saying it had been a long and drawn-out five year process.
It's understood the charged man will now undergo further independent medical assessment which will lead to a report being provided to the court.
That report will determine if any further action will be taken in future.
Last week: A south-west man has made admissions about having a six-year "affair" with an adopted daughter.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victim, is appearing in the Melbourne County Court charged with two counts of incest.
The Office Of Public Prosecution alleges that between March 1, 1988, and April 30 that year that the man had sex with his then adult daughter at Warrnambool and Tarrington.
The charged man was born in 1940 and he was 48 years old at the time of the alleged offences.
Due to the man's health concerns he has not entered a plea and the jury has the options of finding the man not guilty, not guilty by reason of mental impairment or guilty.
In an interview with Warrnambool-based police officers on November 5, 2018, the accused man admitted initiating sex with his daughter for about six years, when she was aged between 18 and 24 years old.
The abuse only ended when the man was seen leaving the woman's housing unit and that led to the end of his marriage.
In the initial stages of the interview the man said he was disgusted and disappointed with himself and he described himself as a perpetrator.
"I'll say yes to everything. It's the truth. I'm past it now," he said, in agree that he had a sexual relationship with his adopted daughter.
The man described his actions as stupid and he said that he had thought about the moment when police came knocking at his door for a long time.
"When you came this morning it didn't surprise me," he said.
The woman had made a recorded phone call to the man and during that conversation he apologised for his behaviour.
"My life is finished now. There's nothing I can do about it now. I've had that guilt about what happened," he said.
"I know now and knew then I was betraying her trust," adding that the abuse caused a split in the large family.
The man admitted initiating sex the first time and throughout the abuse.
"I've always expected the police to come. It's a crime having sexual intercourse with my daughter," he said.
"It just happened. I shouldn't have been doing it. She went along with it. I don't know if she thought she had to have sex with her Dad.
"She didn't initiate it. I initiated sex. I don't know if she was consenting or not.
"It ruined my family, marriage and life. She probably realised we were doing the wrong thing."
The jury is expected to consider its verdict on Friday.
