Karen Jackson has lived many lives.
From growing up at Victoria's Government House and its rules to the freedom of a kibbutz in Israel caring for those who had escaped WWII concentration camps, Karen has plenty of stories to tell.
The Woolsthorpe resident who is the first woman chair of the Koroit Agricultural Show in its 142-year history has traversed a very unique path to the role.
Born in Melbourne in 1956 and having moved to Victoria's Government House at the age of six, she says her early years were far from ordinary.
But Karen said she often reflects fondly on her childhood home and the fortunate way it came about.
"Dad was desperate for a job change after being a deep sea diver for police search and rescue," she said. "We were living in Essendon at the time, and it just so happened that the man a few houses down was the secretary to the Governor (of Victoria).
"That's how dad got a job as a chauffeur."
She said she often spent time in the Government House gardens, watering plants and working in hot houses with her brother Garry.
"There were times, when we had the droughts ... we'd be on bucket patrol," she said.
"The water would be pumped up, and we'd all have a bucket ... and we had to go and water everything by hand."
She said she eventually got a "proper job" in the kitchen where she was paid in lemonade.
"My first job was as a 10-year-old washing dishes at Government House," she said.
"I was so happy to be paid a bottle of lemonade. Then when I got to 12 I was allowed to wait on the tables. So I got 50 cents an hour but could only do one course."
It was during this time where she began rubbing shoulders with some of the world's famous figures.
"There was the Queen of Great Britain, we had Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, the Agha Khan (Prince Shah Karim al-Husseini), the Begum, King Hussein (of Jordan), Haile Selassie (of Ethiopia), Princess Anne, Diana, Charles ... the Pope," Karen said.
"Government House would really shine when it was Melbourne Cup time and we'd have international guests and we'd have premiers staying over."
Karen said she had an embarrassing first encounter with Queen Elizabeth during her visit in 1970.
"The first meeting with the Queen ... I had to learn to curtsy but I was so overawed when she walked on the front stairs with this big sapphire diamond around her neck, I forgot to do it," she said.
"Lady Delacombe (the governor's wife) had spent so much time teaching me and I just didn't do it."
She said she also had amusing memories of wanting to leave Government House as a child but encountered strong opposition.
"There were times when I tried to run away from home," she said.
"I had a little bag, but I could never get out the front gate.
"The police guard officer would just say, 'no, go back', and I'd soon be back at the house."
Karen's school life also had its quirks.
"The butler would drive us to school," she said. "And if we wanted to have friends over, we had to get Government House permission. It wasn't just like 'come next door', so that always posed a difficulty."
But she said she was not "incredibly bothered" by her circumstances.
"I never knew any other life," she said. "For me, it was just the norm."
Nonetheless, Karen said the restrictions did foster a slight rebellious nature in her during her teens and early 20s.
In 1979, at the age of 23, she packed up her belongings and uprooted her Government House-life, moving to a kibbutz in Israel after hearing about the self-sustaining agricultural communities while working at a travel agency.
"I didn't tell anybody. I just packed up and left," she said.
"I think I was just a typical teenager who felt the restraints of my parents who were really just trying to guide me."
She said she had the sense her family had "always been restricted" by their situation.
"I was born in a navy depot in Sydney so I imagine there would have been restrictions there," she said. "No wonder the girl wanted to rebel a little."
Karen said her family were disbelieving when she contacted to tell them she had moved to Israel but understood there was little they could say or do to change her mind.
"My parents found out later when I sent them a letter," she said.
"Then I remember ringing my brother from Tel Aviv who said, 'what on earth are you doing in Israel?'"
"But I loved it there. I loved Israel."
Despite having to work in the kibbutz, she said it still gave her the freedom she craved after all the years spent in Government House.
"Mainly, what I did was pick oranges and grapefruit," she said. "But on the weekends, we'd go to the beach ... the food was amazing, it was all so fabulous."
Karen said her kibbutz had been set up to give people who came out of concentration camps after the Second World War a place and community to settle.
"The kibbutz would have lots of families. Ours also had dairy cattle and lots of fruit and veg," she said.
She said while she had moved to Israel during a tumultuous time in the country, the community always provided her with a sense of protection.
"There was a lot of conflict but it didn't really worry me. I always felt so safe," she said.
"We were there for a purpose - to survive and to help these people."
But Karen said it was sad to see the constant conflict in the Middle East.
"I feel sad for the people," she said. "They didn't want it to be this way. They didn't want religion to cause war and ruin lives."
She said was always grateful for her experiences in Israel and travelling to other cities including London and Hong Kong.
"I was willing to give anything a go and work wherever I could," she said.
"I guess that's what you're supposed to do when you're in your 20s. I want my daughter to do all these things."
Karen made her way to the south-west in the 1990s when she was asked to tend to an unwell family member.
She said she met her husband, Jon, during that time and the couple decided to settle on a farm in Woolsthorpe where they raised their two children.
More than 30 years later, with her children living out of home, Karen now devotes her time to the region's country shows and community events.
Her husband, who she affectionately calls Jonny, was part of the Warrnambool Agricultural Society and became her link to the shows.
She said she was "honoured" to be named the Koroit Show first female chair this year.
"It's good that a female gets to do these things," she said.
"Life has changed. Back then women were home with kids, looking after babies. But now we can get out there and contribute."
