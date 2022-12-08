The joyful sound of the Christmas spirit will return to Warrnambool's CBD this year, with the carols set to go ahead after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The Carols on the Green event, which is sponsored by the city council, is being organised by the combined churches in Warrnambool and the band will lead the city in singing the traditional carols.
Organising committee spokesman Pastor Ben Johnson said he hoped this year's event would give people the chance to slow down and enjoy the season. Food vendors would offer pizza, dumplings, pancakes, barbecue and a coffee van on the night.
In 2020, a virtual carols event was staged and last year organisers pulled the pin on the event when it became clear it would have to be fenced and vaccination status' check.
"It was just a horrible feel," Mr Johnson said. "We're really thankful to be back."
The event will be held on Friday, December 16 from 7pm-9.15pm.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
