Christmas spirit returns to Warrnambool's CBD with Carol on the Green event

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:21am, first published December 8 2022 - 4:05pm
Warrnamnbool's carols is back in the CBD after it was impacted by COVID-19 the past two years.

The joyful sound of the Christmas spirit will return to Warrnambool's CBD this year, with the carols set to go ahead after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

