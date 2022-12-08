Better Boating Victoria says it will work closely with Warrnambool council and Deakin University to enable the research vessel to use the city's new boat ramp.
A Better Boating Victoria spokesperson said they would talk to the university and the council to better understand the issues being faced and look to explore options to enable launching and retrieval of the vessel.
The Victorian Government invested $3.5 million through the Better Boating Fund to upgrade the boat ramp at the historic Warrnambool port.
The facility re-opened to boaters last week, with improvements including new, more modern jetties that have replaced the ageing wooden structures either side of the ramp.
The jetties enable better tie-up points and more protection for boaters when launching and retrieving.
The existing two-lane ramp surface has been replaced with grooved concrete slabs to provide more traction and rock revetment alongside the ramp has been reinforced to reduce erosion and wave action.
Dredging is also continuing in Lady Bay with work running into mid-December before pausing over the busy Christmas period.
Better Boating Victoria will now its turn attention to investigating options for reducing wave energy at the boat ramp, in conjunction with the council.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
