Pledge to help solve university's issue with Warrnambool's new boat ramp

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:23pm, first published 2:51pm
Better Boating Victoria says it will work closely with Warrnambool council and Deakin University to enable the research vessel to use the city's new boat ramp.

