Warrnambool roads to get a pre-Christmas upgrade under $670,000 spend

By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 1:48pm
Roads around Warrnambool will get a pre-Christmas upgrade.

About 14 kilometres of roads will be resealed in Warrnambool before Christmas as part of a $670,000 works program.

