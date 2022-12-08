A 22-year-old farm worker has been flown to a Melbourne hospital after badly breaking her leg in a quad bike accident at Minhamite late Wednesday afternoon.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said a report had been made to WorkSafe about the incident.
He said emergency services were called to the farm with police, ambulance and the State Emergency Service attending.
The alarm was raised about 4.30pm Thursday and it took ambulance officers about an hour to stablise the woman before she was moved.
"It was a very bad break," Sergeant Day said.
