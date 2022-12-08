The Standard
A 22-year-old farm worker has been flown to a Melbourne hospital with a broken leg

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 1:46pm
A 22-year-old woman has suffered a badly broken leg in a quad bike rollover. This is a file image.

A 22-year-old farm worker has been flown to a Melbourne hospital after badly breaking her leg in a quad bike accident at Minhamite late Wednesday afternoon.

