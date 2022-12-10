IT will be a homecoming for violinist Samuel Lees when he performs in Warrnambool on Monday.
The teenager, from Macarthur, will perform with the 80-piece Melbourne Grammar School orchestra at Warrnambool RSL at 2pm and Lighthouse Theatre at 7.30pm. Proceeds go to the Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra.
"I'm pretty excited because my friends and family will get to see the orchestra and the students will come to our farm," Samuel said.
"It feels awesome to master a piece of an orchestra," Samuel said. "The sound in the audience is massive, but for the orchestra, it's even bigger."
The group will perform classics including Brahms and Tchaikovsky and music from the Harry Potter films.
"There will a Queen song like you've never heard it before," Samuel said.
Conductor Pat Miller said it was rare for country towns to host a full orchestra.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
