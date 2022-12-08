Alleged thief on bail and corrections order remanded in custody

A Warrnambool man on new theft charges alleged to have breached bail while on a corrections order for similar offending has been remanded in custody until January 9.
James Pill, 37, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday and was denied bail by magistrate Nunzio La Rosa who said some of the offending was committed before the ink was dry on the accused's bail documents.
The court heard Mr Pill stole a drink at a service station, a camera at a supermarket, vandalised a vet clinic and stole alcohol and a bracelet.
One of the offences was committed just 15 hours after being released on bail.
Mr Pill was charged on Thursday morning with stealing a $66 bottle of vodka from Dan Murphy's on October 9 after CCTV footage was provided to police and the accused was identified.
The court heard Mr Pill was released from jail during June and he's been on a corrections order.
It's alleged he's breached that CCO order and warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Mr Pill also has a lengthy list of prior court appearances, including three charges of failing to appear on bail.
His mother told the court her son previously cared for her and she was now in the end stages of a terminal illness.
The magistrate said the alleged offending was not at the upper end of seriousness, but the prosecution case was strong and Mr Pill was recently sentenced to serve six months in jail.
He said even Mr Pill's mother admitted her son would be of little value to her after his breakdown.
Mr La Rosa said Mr Pill could be expected to get a prison term beyond the January 9 date and he refused the bail application.
