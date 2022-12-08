The Standard
A 37-year-old Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody until January 9

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 8 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Alleged thief on bail and corrections order remanded in custody

A Warrnambool man on new theft charges alleged to have breached bail while on a corrections order for similar offending has been remanded in custody until January 9.

