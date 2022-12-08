The Standard

Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool has launched its 2023 season

December 8 2022 - 8:00pm
Lighthouse Theatre services manager Xavier Dannock ahead of the venue's 2023 program launch on Thursday. Picture by Sean McKenna

THE Lighthouse Theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the launch of the 2023 theatre season which includes three Auslan interpreted shows.

