THE Lighthouse Theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the launch of the 2023 theatre season which includes three Auslan interpreted shows.
Lighthouse Theatre services manager Xavier Dannock said the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow and Inventi Ensemble will return.
Mr Dannock said the family season would be popular with performances of the books Possum Magic and the JUST! series.
"We'll likely have interest in our two drama pieces The Sunshine Club and Wallflowering," he said.
"The two pieces I'm excited about are Blakdances SILENCE and Sydney Dance Company's piece - they're only doing two shows in regional Victoria so we're very lucky to secure those.
"Sun Rising opens our year which is a wonderful music show that tells a good story."
Mr Dannock said there were many highlights over the years including The Seekers' sell out shows in 1998.
"It's had big renovations. Some of the biggest acts have come here the past 10 years for sell out performances," he said.
"We saw the world premiere and rehearsals of Madiba the Musical before touring the capital cities and overseas.
"We're a little venue doing big things."
Mr Dannock said some "big names" would be announced to celebrate the 40th anniversary in March.
"It's not just a short term thing of big acts coming, we're a place they want to come and pull a fantastic audience and have a few good nights here. It's a testament to the community," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
