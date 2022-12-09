The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hockey upgrade for Warrnanbool 'cutting it fine'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Hockey Association president Paul Dillon. Picture by Anthony Brady

The clock is ticking to get Warrnambool's hockey pitch upgraded by March next year or it faces losing the rights to host a national selection event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.