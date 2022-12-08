The Standard

2022 Warrnambool Grasscourt Tournament numbers tracking well ahead December 18 start date

Updated December 8 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Entries for the 2022 Warrnambool Grasscourt Championships close December 18.

Warrnambool Grasscourt Championship tournament director Jake Dunn is hopeful of luring locals to the tennis courts after adding more social events to its fixture.

