Warrnambool Grasscourt Championship tournament director Jake Dunn is hopeful of luring locals to the tennis courts after adding more social events to its fixture.
The tournament, which runs at the Lake Pertobe-based tennis courts from December 28-31, has added a further 14 events this year, including A, B, C and D-graded social events.
"It's not just the competitive junior and open events," Dunn said of the tournament. "We're trying to get a fair few of the locals down there involved in the tournament as well as some of the families that travel down from Melbourne and across the state."
Dunn said the idea to add more events was influenced by those players who missed out on Warrnambool Tennis Club's popular Labour Day tournament through the cut off. With grasscourt open entries at 120 as of Thursday morning, Dunn is expecting the number to surpass 200 with most nominations coming through "in the last two days". The championships boasted around 260 entries last year.
"If we keep tracking the way we're tracking, hopefully we can be pushing the 200-mark which would be great," he said.
The four-day tournament will offer off-court activities, with the Lawn Bar operating throughout.
"We'll still have that social atmosphere the club always tries to provide," Dunn said.
Entries close December 18.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
