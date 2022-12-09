The Standard

2573 Princes Highway, Port Fairy | Grandeur and style

December 10 2022 - 9:00am
Luxurious home with amazing views | House of the Week
  • 2573 Princes Highway, Port Fairy
  • Bed 5 | Bath 5 | Car 3
  • Agency: Stockdale & Leggo Port Fairy
  • Agents: Sarah McCorkell, 0400 035 737 and Nicole Dwyer, 0419 568 775.
  • Sale by EOI: closing December 19
  • Price: $4.5million - $5million

Boasting a breathtaking panoramic ocean outlook, indigenous gardens and a luxurious, exceptionally-designed five-bedroom, five-bathroom home of the highest quality is an amazing property, which represents a rare opportunity to have it all.

