Luxurious home with amazing views | House of the Week

Boasting a breathtaking panoramic ocean outlook, indigenous gardens and a luxurious, exceptionally-designed five-bedroom, five-bathroom home of the highest quality is an amazing property, which represents a rare opportunity to have it all.
The home's unique design envelops a sun-drenched central courtyard and curved entertaining deck, perfectly placed to showcase the sweeping Southern Ocean vista.
The dynamic scene can also be viewed from the primary living zone, the contemporary kitchen and the grand master suite, and celebrates the region's rugged beauty.
Enjoy direct beach access via a private boardwalk meandering through the native garden to the shoreline.
Everything about this lavish coastal home spells grandeur and style.
Set on an allotment of about 10 acres, the exquisite abode takes advantage of the abundance of surrounding space, with plenty of glazing to merge the indoors and outdoors, and generously-proportioned rooms throughout.
Bedrooms have lots of storage (master with WIR), and wet areas include ensuites to three of the five bedrooms (master with his 'n' hers vanity and a soaking tub with a view), and the additional two bathrooms; main and family bathrooms, have baths.
The modern kitchen features high-end appliances, a sociable central island bench and a shelved walk-in pantry with views that will leave you wanting to spend more time in the kitchen, not less.
Living spaces are vast yet comfortable and zoned heating and cooling ensures year-round climate control.
There is an enormous shed and an abundance of parking space, and the adjoining farmland offers versatile use, it is well-fenced and suited to livestock.
Set on the outskirts of town, this outstanding property offers a secluded lifestyle of leisure and privacy, all with the convenience of cafes, shops, parks and amenities only a two-minute drive away.
